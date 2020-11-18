Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2013 to 2019

A recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents the analysis of the pre-owned medical devices market for X-ray & mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, nuclear imaging and medicine devices, and C-arm devices. The report talks about the present market condition and its effect on the future of the global pre-owned medical devices market.

Request for Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1706

In 2012, the global pre-owned medical devices market reported a return amounting US$2.4 million. The market is likely to grow and reach a value of US$4.9 million by 2019. The estimated CAGR for this growth is 10.6% during 2013 to 2019.

The research report, titled “Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, makes for an insightful study, having in-depth analysis of past performances, current trends, and future prospects of the global pre-owned medical devices market.

Pre-owned medical devices are devices that were in possession of any medical and healthcare institution earlier and now are subject to sale or repurchase after sufficient restoration. This research report is of special value for refurbishment or restoration service providers.

Globally, the pre-owned medical devices market is analyzed on two fronts, by devices and by geography.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1706

On the basis of devices, the market for pre-owned medical devices is segmented into C-arm devices, CT machines, ultrasound machines, nuclear imaging and medicine devices, X-ray and mammography machines, and MRI machines. The pre-owned X-ray and mammography machines market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2013 and 2019.

In terms of value, the growth rate of the pre-owned X-ray and mammography machines market is likely to be nominal compared to that of other pre-owned medical devices market categories. However, at present, the market for pre-owned X-ray and mammography machines dominates the global pre-owned medical devices market.

On the basis of geography, pre-owned medical devices markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the main segments of the global pre-owned medical devices market. The markets in North America and Asia Pacific regions hold the largest market share in restored pre-owned medical devices. These markets are likely to exhibit a high development rate during 2013 to 2019.

A majority of the economies in the Rest of World and the European markets have banned or discouraged the usage of restored pre-owned medical devices, resulting in a lowered demand for these devices. Thus, these markets hold a lower market share for restored pre-owned medical devices. Additionally, they are also likely to exhibit low CAGR during 2013 and 2019.

Buy Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1706<ype=S

GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Agito Medical, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Soma Technology, Inc. are the main players in the global pre-owned medical devices market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/