Cell Surface Markers (Flow Cytometers, Hematology Analyzers, Reagents and Kits) Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2020-2030

Cell surface marker analysis helps determine drug responses and number of ligands in research activities. Cell surface marker analysis is done via technologies such as flow cytometry and hematology analyzers. Cell surface markers are components that categorize and identify cells such as lymphocytes, macrophages, monocytes, tumor cells, and many others. The global cell surface markers market is propelled by factors such as the low incidence of misdiagnosis and reduced cost of diagnosis brought about by usage of cell surface markers.

The global cell surface markers market has been witnessing exponential growth owing to automation of technologies and solutions and ease of information management. Developments in healthcare technology and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer and autoimmune disorders, are expected to propel the global cell surface markers market during the forecast period.

The global cell surface markers market is segmented on the basis of geography, instrument and reagent, and application. Based on instrument and reagent, the global cell surface markers market is classified into reagents and kits, hematology analyzers, and flow cytometry. Hematology analyzers and flow cytometers are the two commonly used types. Factors such as efficiency in R&D activities and availability of a variety of flow cytometers are expected to drive the market for flow cytometry and hematology.

By geography, the global cell surface markers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the highest market share, as most of the leading companies in the global cell surface markers market are located in this region. Some of the prominent companies in the global cell surface markers market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, and Janssen Diagnostics, Inc. As technological advancements are rife in North America, the cell surface markers market in this region is expected to develop rapidly in the coming few years. Factors such as growing medical tourism, improved patient rehabilitation, and greater healthcare awareness are all enabling the stellar growth of the cell surface markers market in the forecast period.

At present, a wide range of assay technologies is offered in the market for cell surface markers to analyze genotyping, epigenetic modifications, signal transduction, and gene expression and regulation. Some of the commonly offered assay technologies and solutions for cell surface marker analysis are miRNA, mutation analysis, protein expression, PCR array, and DNA methylation. Factors such as the simplicity of the analysis procedures, market consolidation, cost containment of reagents and instruments, and introduction of inexpensive products are expected to propel the global cell surface markers market during the forecast period.

Key segments of Global Cell Surface Markers Market

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

