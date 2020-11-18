Global Smart Traffic Management System Market 2020 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2027

There has been a growing demand for sophisticated traffic management software such as automatic number plate recognition, smart surveillance, and smart signaling worldwide. The ongoing transformation of the roadway infrastructure has led to an increased need for traffic management through automatic operations. Emerging trends, which directly impact the smart traffic management system industry dynamics, include the growth of adaptive traffic control & traffic analytics and the emergence of mobility as a service (MaaS).

Leading Smart Traffic Management System Market Players:

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dynniq, ECONOLITE, IBI Group, Kapsch TrafficCom, Laser Navigation Technology, Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Mobility, Technolution, TransCore

Smart traffic management system are multi-modal transport systems, where transport modes are interconnected with each other. Implementing smart traffic management systems would lead to a smooth automobile movement. Smart traffic management system combine information and communication technology with transportation infrastructure to enhance passenger safety and enhance the overall transportation process competency.

The “Global Smart Traffic Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The smart traffic management system market report aims to provide an overview of the smart traffic management system market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global smart traffic management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart traffic management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart traffic management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart traffic management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

