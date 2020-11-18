Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Keller Group plc, Nova Metrix LLC, Geocomp Corporation and more.

Latest research report on “Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 210 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 169 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market:

Fugro (Netherlands)

Keller Group plc. (UK)

Nova Metrix LLC (US)

Geocomp Corporation (US)

GEOKON (US)

Sisgeo S.r.l (Italy)

RST Instruments Ltd. (Canada)

James Fisher and Sons plc (UK)

Deep Excavation LLC (US)

COWI A/S (Denmark)

Wired technology is the most commonly used networking technology in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring applications. Wired technology has major advantages, such as reduces the attenuation of data, provides a high speed of operation, and offers high bandwidth.

The buildings and infrastructure segment is expected to continue to dominate the GTIM market, by end user, during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the growing awareness about geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring techniques, along with their benefits, across the world.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 35%

By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 15%

Competitive Landscape of Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Gtim Market

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Contracts

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, And Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

