US$4.99Bn of Revenue Profit to Seen by Polyphenylene Market during 2018-2023| Toray Industries, Solvay, Tosoh Corporation, Celanese Corporation and more.

The Global Polyphenylene Market is projected grow from USD 3.37 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.99 Billion by 2023,at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 124 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 97 Tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyphenylene Market:

Toray Industries (Japan)

Solvay (Belgium)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

China Lumena New Material (China)

Ensigner (Germany)

Polyphenylene sulfide is the largest type of polyphenylene, owing to its wide applicability and need for high thermal resistance, flexibility, high chemical resistance, and excellent electrical properties from various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive.

Automotive is the largest end-use industry segment of the polyphenylene market, in terms of value. The growing demand for high-performance materials for various applications such as engine compartment, electrical components, chassis, and trim components will drive the polyphenylene resin market for automotive.

Engineering plastics is the largest application segment of the polyphenylene market, in terms of value. The growing demand for flame retardance, high heat deflection, and excellent dimensional stability is expected to drive the polyphenylene market share in the engineering plastic application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –43%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3–21%

By Designation: C level –21%, Director level –29%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe –30%, APAC–17%, and South America –23%

Competitive Landscape of Polyphenylene Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 Acquisition

3.3 New Product Launch

