Focused Ion Beam Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2024| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and more.

The Focused Ion Beam Market is projected to grow from USD 820 Million in 2019 to USD 1,185 Million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The Focused Ion Beam Market is projected to grow from USD 820 Million in 2019 to USD 1,185 Million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Focused Ion Beam Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

ZEISS International (Germany)

Tescan (UK)

JEOL Ltd. (Japan)

HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

A&D Company, Limited (Japan)

Among ion sources, the Ga+ liquid metal segment is projected to lead the focused ion beam market from 2019 to 2024. Ga+ liquid metal ion source is the widely used one by end users as it offers small size ion beam (5nm), requires small emission area, offers high brightness (>106 A/cm-sr), has low melting pressure (29.8℃), provides focusable beam with high current density, has low vapor pressure, etc.

Among applications, the failure analysis segment of the focused ion beam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Among verticals, the electronics & semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for fast, compact, pocket-friendly, and highly power-efficient portable devices.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 = 37%, Tier 2 =20%, and Tier 3 = 43%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 34%, Directors = 24%, and Others (Managers, Scientists, and University Researchers) = 42%

By Region: North America = 60%, Europe =18%, APAC =12%, and RoW=10%

Competitive Landscape of Focused Ion Beam Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in the Focused Ion Beam Market,2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Scenario

5 Product Launches

5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Agreements

5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

