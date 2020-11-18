Automatic Checkweigher Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years| METTLER TOLEDO, Ishida Co ltd, Bizerba, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and more.

ReportsnReports adds “Automatic Checkweigher Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Automatic Checkweigher Market at global and key country level. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Digital Oilfield Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Automatic Checkweigher Market is expected to grow from USD 238 Million in 2019 to USD 289 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0%. This report spread across 153 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 127 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Automatic Checkweigher Market:

METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland)

Ishida Co., Ltd.(Japan)

Anritsu Corporation (Japan)

A&D Company, Limited (Japan)

Bizerba (Germany)

Yamato Scale(Japan)

WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bosch Packaging Technology(Germany)

Minebea Intec (Germany)

A strain gauge is the most commonly used load cell technology in automatic checkweighers. The strain gauge converts the load into electrical signals. The accuracy, proficiency, and extended service life of strain gauge technology-based automatic checkweighers has been field-proven.

The automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of automatic checkweighers is vital in pharmaceutical manufacturing as there is a high demand for accurate product weighing to attain quality control guidelines and avoid costly fines.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 35%, Directors – 43%, and Others – 22%

By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 26%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 10%

