AR and VR Display Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies (2029-2024)| Samsung Electronics, Sony, eMagin, Kopin and more.

Latest research report on “AR and VR Display Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The AR and VR Display Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 196 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the AR and VR Display Market:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Sony (Japan)

eMagin (US)

Kopin (US)

LG Display (South Korea)

Japan Display (Japan)

Syndiant (US)

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

Barco (Belgium)

Seiko Epson (Japan)

BEO Technology (China)

HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany)

Himax Technologies (Taiwan)

Jasper Display (Taiwan)

Raontech (South Korea)

Innolux (Taiwan)

OLiGHTEK (China)

Fraunhofer (Germany)

Universal Display (US)

ITRI (Taiwan)

New Vision Display (China)

INT Tech (Hong Kong)

EverDisplay Optronics (China)

CREAL3D (Switzerland)

The use of VR HMDs in gaming and entertainment in the consumer space is the primary driver for the growth of the VR HMD panel market. New entrants in the form of local vendors coming in from APAC countries would be major consumers of VR HMD panels.

AR is a cutting-edge technology involved in the Industry 4.0 trend. The use of AR devices helps minimize human errors, improves efficiency, and reduces expenses. The AR devices have a wide range of use cases, namely in operations for installation and assembly, maintenance and remote assistance, training, quality control, safety management, and for design and visualization.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1– 36%, Tier 2– 44%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 61%, and Managers– 39%

By Region: North America– 35%, Europe – 32%, APAC– 21%, South America– 7%, and Middle East &Africa – 5%

