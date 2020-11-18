At a CAGR of 9.5% | Brushless DC Motor Market Worth $15.2 billion by 2025

Latest research report on “Brushless DC Motor Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Brushless DC Motor Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 15.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 181 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 101 Tables and 54 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Brushless DC Motor Market:

AMETEK (US)

Allied Motion (US)

Nidec Corporation (Japan)

Johnson Electric (China)

MinebeaMitsumi (Japan)

Maxon Motor (Switzerland)

Regal Beloit Corporation (US)

Oriental Motor (Japan)

Portescap (US)

ElectroCraft (US)

In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the center of motors and are surrounded by stator winding. Since rotors are located in the middle, rotor magnets prevent heat insulation from penetrating inside, and as such, the heat gets dissipated easily.

The Asia Pacific is the largest market for brushless DC Motors, followed by North America and Europe. emphasis on large scale manufacturing of electronics and electric vehicle as well as related components is driving the market for brusghless DC motors during the forecast duration there by enhancing the market for brushless DC motors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 40%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 18%, D-Level- 35%, Others- 47%

By Region: Asia Pacific- 25%, Middle East- 23%,Europe- 18%, North America- 15%, Africa- 8%, ,and South America- 11%

