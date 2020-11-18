$ 4.3 Billion Worth “Audio Communication Monitoring Market”, Led by NICE, Cisco, IBM, Enghouse Interactive and more.

Latest research report on “Audio Communication Monitoring Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Audio Communication Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from 1.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 369 Pages, Profiling 30 Companies and Supported with 365 Tables and 61 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Audio Communication Monitoring Market:

NICE (Germany)

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Enghouse Interactive (US)

Google (US)

AudioCodes (Israel)

Integrated Research (Australia)

Martello Technologies (Canada)

Nuance Communication (US)

Avaya (US)

Veritone (US)

Relativity (US)

PathSolutions (US)

Empirix (US)

Genesys (US)

Nectar (US)

Behavox (US)

Vyopta (US)

Intelligent Voice (UK)

Ameyo (India)

Elastix (Spain)

Dashbase (US)

Ribbon Communications (US)

Deepgram (US)

Haloocom (India)

Toku (Singapore)

Servetel (India)

CloudTalk (India)

Dialer360 (UK)

JustCall (UK)

The pandemic has broken down barriers to innovation that blocked progress in the contact center industry for decades. Agents across countries are comfortably performing their jobs in the same secure, compliant way as they would have in a physical office.

Under the solutions segment, the reporting and analytics solution is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the reporting and analytics solution is attributed to the need of business to not only maintain audit and compliance needs but also in getting the right insights to the right people at the right time.

In the audio communication monitoring market by application, the intelligent law enforcement agencies segment is expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 62%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 18%

By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

