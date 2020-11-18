Double Glazing Glass Market to see an Exclusive Growth during 2020-2025 with a revenue of $27.4Bn| Metro Performance Glass, CN Glass Limited, Clayton Glass Ltd and more.

Latest research report on “Double Glazing Glass Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Double Glazing Glass Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 150 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and xx figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Double Glazing Glass Market:

Metro Performance Glass (New Zealand)

CN Glass Limited (UK)

Glass & Glazing Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

T & I Sealed Units Limited (UK)

Clayton Glass Ltd (UK)

Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

TAMCO Gulf Ltd. (UAE)

Weatherbeater Windows (UK)

Abbey & Burton Glass (UK)

The commercial segment dominated the double glazing glass market. Lower internal reflection, lower U-value (thermal transmittance) & solar factor along with superior light transmission makes double glazing unit an ideal choice for infrastructure projects.

Façade application holds the majority of the market share in the double glazing glass market. This higher usage is primarily driven by the increased spending in construction across Asian countries, including China and India.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation – C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region – North America- 20%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 15%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,

Competitive Landscape of Double Glazing Glass Market:

