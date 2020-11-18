Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

The Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

One of the key driver for all-in-one modular data center is its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data center are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to a traditional data center or server room installation. The all-in-one modular data center eliminate the time required for design, specifications, procurement, integration of disparate components, and others. The speed of deployment depends on the standardization of all-in-one modular data center. The more standardized the data center, the more likely it is to be a stocked item.

Currently, the rest of Europe is dominating the Europe all-in-one modular data center market, which in turn boost the demand for all-in-one modular data center. The rest of Europe comprises of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and other developing countries of Europe. These countries are experiencing high growth in their ICT sector. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing digitization is fueling the all-in-one modular data center market in these countries.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market in the market.

EUROPE ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Country

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Flexenclosure AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

