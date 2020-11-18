UK IP Telephony Market Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope Till 2027 | Avaya, Mitel Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The UK IP Telephony Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform.

The IP phones system lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also they enable the organizations to integrate with their key business applications at a broader aspect. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process. The ability of the IP telephony to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for UK IP Telephony Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

UK IP TELEPHONY MARKET SEGMENTATION

UK IP Telephony Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

UK IP Telephony Market – By Hardware

IP Desktop Phone

IP Conference Phone

DECT Phone

Others

UK IP Telephony Market – By Installation

Wired

Wireless

UK IP Telephony Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

UK IP Telephony Market – By End-user

Residential

Corporates

Governement

UK IP Telephony Market – Company Profiles

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yealink Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Polycom, Inc.

Unify Software And Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

