Triacs Market Trends Technology Innovation, Analysis Application 2030

Triacs: Introduction

Triac as a semiconductor device has gained traction in the past few years due to its applications in small utility electronic gadgets and motors for speed control of electric fans, light dimmers, and a number of small and major computerized household appliances. The primary reason to look at this market is the involvement of triacs in small-scale utility products, which boosts the growth of the global triacs market .

. The primary and foremost feature for the use of triacs over its competitors such as triode and SCRs is that triac is bi-directional, which is not the case for triodes and SCRs. Triac, abbreviated as Triode for Alternating Current, is not only used for alternating current (AC), but also direct current (DC).

Triac is a three terminal solid-state power-switching device, which can be triggered in conduction by both positive and negative voltage applied to its anode and gate, making it a two-quadrant switching gate controlled device. This feature of triac has gained it various applications in the market.

Triacs Market: Dynamics

The primary driver of the global triacs market is the cost factor associated with using one triac in place of two thyristors. Manufacturers opt for a triac in place of two thyristors to cut down cost of production. Another driver would be the increase in use of household and utility products in the market, most of which contain a triac for functioning.

The major challenge faced by the global triacs market is that switching in triac is not symmetrical, which leads to a number of problems such as high level of harmonics and EMI problems. These drive manufacturers to either opt for some extra circuitry or keep the triac use to certain applications.

Merger, Acquisitions, and Tie-ups to offer Significant Opportunities

Companies are expanding product portfolios and strive to meet customer requirements. Manufacturers enter into tie-ups and collaborations for business expansion. This is expected to offer significant opportunities to new and established players in the market.

In November 2016, Central Semiconductor Corp. announced a distribution agreement with Avnet, Inc., a technology distributor. Central Semiconductor Corp’s. product portfolio including diodes and triacs will be available for purchase by customers in North America through Avnet group.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market