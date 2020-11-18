Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Current Sense Resistor Market

Current Sense Resistor: Introduction

A current sense resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path

Current sense resistor is similar to a normal resistor but it offers lower resistance rating and high-power rating

Current sense resistors are cost-effective components that help improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies

Current sense resistors are used for protection, control, and monitoring to keep circuits safe during operation in power and instrumentation systems

Current sense resistors are available in three packaging types that include through-hole, SMD solder, and bolt-on chassis

Current sense resistors are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, military, telecommunication, and other industries

Growing Demand for Current Sense Resistors in Consumer Electronics Field

Current sense resistors are largely used in the consumer electronics field, as they are significantly used in smartphones, computers, and other electronic applications

Demand for current sense resistors has increased in the consumer electronics field, as they improve system efficiency and reduce losses due to their high measurement accuracy compared to other technologies

Current sense resistors are significantly used in smartphones and computer applications as they are cost effective and offer accurate measurement of current, which plays an important role in consumer electronic devices

Furthermore, majority of consumer electronic devices are battery powered. A battery management system continuously monitors the current flow through the electrical circuit, and current sense resistors protect electric circuit from overcurrent flow and overvoltage protection during charging

Demand for current sense resistors in the scientific research field is growing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global current sense resistor market during the forecast period

