Smart Mining Market is Expected to Reach US$ 38.5 Bn in 2027 : Business Development Strategies by Top Industry Players are ABB, Alastri, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Cisco Systems

The Smart Mining Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth.

The Smart Mining Market Accounted For US$ 9.8 Billion In 2019 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.9% Over The Forecast Period 2020-2027, To Account For US$ 38.5 Billion By 2027.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Smart Mining Market.



Smart mines with already incorporated technologies can automate their operations quickly than those who are lagging in technological adoption. By the implementation of advanced technologies, mining operators can expand their current wireless network of embedded sensors. For instance, the installation of automation software enables the operator to monitor static and moving assets remotely and program automated interaction between both.

Although 77% of mining companies are in the beginning stage of their digital transformation journey, most of the mining companies have already taken significant initiatives to introduce IIoT in operation. For instance, the Bulgarian Chelopech, an underground gold, and copper mine, operated by Canadian firm Dundee Precious Metals, is adopting modernization, digitization, and introduction of a mobile IP network (with companies such as Dassault Systèmes GEOVIA, Sandvik, and Cisco for the connectivity and network part) for uninterrupted and productive services.The introduction of IIoT helps to attain an increase in production, better and cheaper communication possibilities, real-time maintenance, fast productivity data, better collaboration, and instant resolution of issues. This is one of the leading trends in the smart mining market, which adds to the safety of miners on-site.

Increasing demand for minerals and metals leads to increasing the expansion of mining activity that drives the growth of the smart mining market. Rising adoption of autonomous equipment, increased concerns about safety and security, growing environmental concerns are boosting the growth of the smart mining market. Furthermore, smart mining technology is considerably safer and environment-friendly as compared to the traditional mining technology.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Smart Mining Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Mining Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Key Players Profiled in the report study include ABB Ltd., Alastri, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Mining Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Trimble.

The report analyses factors affecting the Smart Mining Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Mining Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Smart Mining Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Smart Mining Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

The below pointers highlight the impact of COVID-19 in the smart mining market:

• Demand for jet fuel has decreased, and light natural gas prices have dropped to a record low, and are likely to curtail US production.

• Since the smart mining industry is highly globalized and based on commodity prices, it is projected to be one of Canada’s hardest-hit industries. A decrease in Chinese raw material demand would push down global oil and gas prices. Demand for jet fuel has already declined, and prices for natural gas have dropped to a record low. This will curtail production in Canada.

• Iron ore mining is expected to be significantly disrupted, as virtually all exports of New Zealand iron ore are shipped to Chinese steel refineries. Before the outbreak, exports were expected to account for 38.2 per cent of revenue in the Iron Ore Mining industry. It is also expected that coal exports will be greatly affected, as China accounted for 17.3 percent of New Zealand coal exports.

• In February, 2020, India’s coal imports decreased from 14.1% to 17.01 million tons (MT) following the coronavirus outbreak.

• The effect of COVID-19 is expected to be major and direct for the Australian Mining industry. The curtailment of manufacturing activity in China has resulted in a fall in commodity prices particularly for crude oil, copper, iron ore and other industrial commodities.

• COVID-19 could affect steel demand by impeding manufacturing operation or by potentially closing Chinese smelters due to quarantine needs. Either of these factors could reduce the demand for iron ore and black coal significantly, posing a major threat to the miners

