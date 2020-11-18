Orphan Drugs Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Orphan Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global orphan drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Orphan drugs are used to diagnose, prevent, and treat rare medical disorders. These drugs aim to meet particular public health requirements and generally have a limited production, only for a small group of patients. Orphan drugs help in treating several oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious, and neurological ailments. These ailments majorly include lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, etc.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is primarily driving the need for orphan drugs. Several pharma companies are focusing on developing new orphan drugs for providing personalized therapies for patients. Additionally, the higher approval rate of several pipeline drugs, along with the introduction of numerous favorable government policies to curb the spread of various infectious diseases, is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, extensive R&D activities for the development of biological orphan drugs that can treat cancer and minimize the damage caused to the stem cells are further expected to drive the market for orphan drugs in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AbbVie Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of drug type, disease type, phase, top selling drug, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Biological

Non-Biological

Breakup by Disease Type:

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Others

Breakup by Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:

Revlimid

Rituxan

Copaxone

Opdivo

Keytruda

Imbruvica

Avonex

Sensipar

Soliris

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

