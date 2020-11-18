Global Biopesticides Market Research Report, Market Size, Share, Trends 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global biopesticides market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Biopesticides are crop protection agents that are derived from natural and renewable materials like animals, plants, microorganisms, and certain minerals. They help in controlling the effect of weeds, pests and insects on field crops.

Biopesticides are rapidly being adopted across the globe as they are an eco-friendly, non-toxic and biologically viable alternative to chemical and synthetic pesticides, which are widely used in both organic farming and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems. Apart from this, with the growing environmental concerns, governments of various countries are promoting sustainable farming practices, thereby making the use of bio-based agrichemicals mandatory. Furthermore, there has been an increase in awareness among farmers about the adverse environmental and health effects of using synthetic pesticides. This has encouraged them to shift toward organic and chemical-free farm inputs, such as biopesticides. Moreover, the public and private sectors are providing funds for research and development (R&D) of biopesticides with microbial and plant extracts having biocidal properties for their usage in a wide spectrum of field crops. These innovations are expected to have a significant impact on market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Product:

Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Source:

Microbials

Plant Extract

Biochemicals

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Certis USA LLC, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes Biologicals, Stockton (Israel) Ltd., Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Valent BioSciences Corporation, etc.

