According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Regenerative Medicine Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global regenerative medicine market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Regenerative medicine refers to a field of biomedical sciences involved in restoring the structure and function of damaged cells, organs, and tissues. It includes the study of stem cells that are developed in laboratories and then safely inserted into the human body to regenerate damaged bones, cartilage, blood vessels, and organs. Cellular and acellular regenerative medicines are widely adopted in various clinical therapeutic procedures, including cell therapies, immunomodulation, and tissue engineering. They have the potential to treat various chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), osteoporosis, spinal cord injuries, etc.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders is primarily driving the demand for regenerative medicine across the globe. Moreover, the growing geriatric population who are more prone to musculoskeletal, dermatological, and cardiological disorders is also augmenting the need for regenerative medicines. Furthermore, several technological advancements in cell-based therapies have led to the adoption of 3D bioprinting techniques and artificial intelligence (AI), thereby further propelling the market for regenerative medicine. Moreover, regenerative medicine decreases the risk of organ rejection by the body post-transplant and increases the patient’s recovery speed, thereby gaining traction in numerous organ transplantation procedures. The increasing investments in extensive R&D activities in the field of medical sciences are expected to drive the market for regenerative medicine.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allergan PLC (AbbVie Inc.)

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic plc

Mimedx Group Inc.

Novartis AG

Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Smith & Nephew plc)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Stem Cell Therapy

Biomaterial

Tissue Engineering

Others



Breakup by Application:

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Others



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

