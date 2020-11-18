According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Battery Management System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global battery management system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

The battery management system is an electronic device that regulates the usage and performance of the battery. It collects and analyzes operational data from individual cells in the battery pack. Furthermore, battery management system also calculates the energy remaining in the battery and keeps constant check for shorts, loose connections, or breakdowns in wire insulation. As a result, it is widely adopted across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, etc.

Market Trends

The expanding automobile sector, along with the rising demand for hybrid electric vehicles, has primarily augmented the market for battery management system. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable government policies to control carbon emissions from fuel-driven vehicles has led to the rising adoption of electric vehicles, thereby catalyzing the product demand. Besides this, the increasing penetration of battery-operated vehicles in the public transport fleet is also driving the demand for BMS in the automotive sector. Moreover, continuous upgradations in off-grid renewable energy generation plants have escalated the requirement of BMS solutions for maintaining the power flow measurement, controlling power production and distribution, monitoring electricity usage information, etc. Additionally, the rising adoption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronic devices and innovative cloud-based battery management systems will continue to drive the BMS market growth.

Battery Management System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Eberspaecher Vecture

Elithion Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Leclanche

Lithium Balance

Navitas Systems LLC (East Penn Manufacturing Company)

Nuvation Engineering

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Storage Battery Systems LLC

Valence Technology Inc. (Lithium Werks B.V.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of battery type, type, application, topology and region.

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Based

Lead-Acid Based

Nickel Based

Others



Breakup by Type:

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery



Breakup by Topology:

Centralized

Distributed

Modular



Breakup by Application:

Automotive Electric Vehicles E-Bikes Golf Carts

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Renewable Energy Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

