According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Courier, Express and Parcel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global courier, express and parcel market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Courier, express, and parcel (CEP) are the services that provide delivery of various goods and products through land, air, or waterways across locations. The packaged goods are non-palletized and generally, weigh around a hundred pounds altogether. These services function typically on business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C) and customer-to-customer (C2C) model, combined with other value-added services for the enhanced delivery experience. Unlike conventional courier and parcel services, express deliveries are generally time-bound, enabling high-value consignments to be delivered in few days or at a pre-decided date and time.

Market Trends

The growing e-commerce industry and elevating cross-border trade are driving the growth of the market. The emergence of cross-border trade channels, particularly in the emerging economies, has escalated the number of international trade and B2C shipments. Moreover, growing consumer traction for online shopping through e-commerce portals further bolsters the market growth. E-commerce retailers partner with courier service companies for the delivery of goods across domestic and international locations. Additionally, technological advancements, such as integrating digital technologies with crowdsourced delivery models, further aggravate the market growth. These technologies help enhance overall operational efficiency and meet customer requirements effectively. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, and growing manufacturing industry is further projected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aramex PJSC

Deutsche Post AG

Fedex Corporation

La Poste SA

Pos Malaysia Berhad

Poste Italiane SpA.

PostNL NV

Qantas Courier Limited

Royal Mail Group Plc

SF Express Co. Ltd.

SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Singapore Post Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yamato Transport Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, destination, type, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

B2B (Business-to-Business)

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Breakup by Destination:

Domestic

International

Breakup by Type:

Air

Ship

Subway

Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

