According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Network Attached Storage Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global network-attached storage market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Network-Attached Storage (NAS) refers to an IP-based file sharing device that offers useful data and recovery solutions. It provides safe and reliable centralized data storage and allows data access across other networks. NAS employs network file systems (NFS) and common internet file system (CIFS) as protocols, which enable remote data access through a network connection. It is extensively used across organizations for payroll, supporting email systems, accounting databases, video recording and editing, logging data, and business analytics.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitization and growing penetration of wireless communication technologies are augmenting the global NAS market growth. These systems are widely utilized in small-medium enterprises (SMEs) globally, owing to their reliability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. They also facilitate team collaborations and in-time response to customers, along with enhanced data management and security. Additionally, the market is further fostered by the integration of these services with several cloud-based service providers to minimize cost, optimize performance, and control over location and security. The widespread adoption of NAS systems to secure a large volume of sensitive data at a reasonable price in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry also propels the market growth. The advent of multifunctional NAS systems for home access to multiple personal computers (PCs) and synchronization of data on smartphones is anticipated to augment the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Buffalo Americas Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- NetApp Inc.
- Netgear Inc.
- QNAP Systems Inc.
- Seagate Technology Plc
- Synology Inc.
- Western Digital Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, storage solution, deployment type, end-use industry and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- High-End Enterprise NAS
- Midmarket NAS
- Low-End NAS
Breakup by Storage Solution:
- Scale-Up
- Scale-Out
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Hybrid
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Telecommunications and IT
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Government
- Education and Research
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
