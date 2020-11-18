According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adhesives and Sealants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global adhesives and sealants market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Adhesives and sealants are sticking substances that hold two or more surfaces together. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength with a temporary, semi-permanent, or permanent bond. They are applied between the surfaces of objects or materials to hold, fasten, or bind them together. However, sealants are primarily used to prevent fluid leakage by filling the substrate gaps and acting as barriers or protective coating. Adhesives and sealants comprise varying formulations and are often used on metal, wood, glass, and plastic surfaces.

Market Trends

The remarkable growth in the automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging industries drive the demand for adhesives and sealants. Furthermore, the growing product demand for joining dissimilar materials also boosts the market growth. Various industrial manufacturers are extensively using these binding agents to produce lightweight and compact components. Moreover, these mixtures are also utilized for flooring, waterproofing, and plumbing applications in the construction industry. Additionally, product innovations, including eco-friendly water-based adhesives and organic solvents that exhibit higher bonding strength, further aggravate the market growth. Increasing product applications for packaging and furnishing solutions and robust infrastructural development across the globe are also expected to drive the adhesives and sealants market.

Adhesives and Sealants Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

3M Company

Arkema S.A

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.,

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG.

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Breakup by Sealant Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Butyl

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paperboard and Packaging

Building and Construction

Transportation

Leather and Footwear

Furniture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

