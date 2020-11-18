Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market Detailed in New Research Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market was valued at US$ 1,964.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Wound debridement or wound cleaning is the removal of necrotic tissue from the wound bed to stimulate the wound healing process. Wound cleaning is an essential part of wound care, wound management services and play important role in the preparation of wound bed.

With the rise in geriatric population, chronic diseases that affect skin integrity such as peripheral vascular diseases (arterial insufficiency and venous hypertension) and diabetes are becoming increasingly common.

Frequent consequences include skin breakdown with formation of ulcers and chronic wounds. This is likely to triple or quintuple the demand for medical services and trigger the rise of non-communicable diseases (heart, cancer, and diabetes), which account for about 87% of the health issues faced by the elderly people in low-, middle-, and high-income countries.

North America dominated the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured health care industry, increased adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for wound debridement (wound cleaning) and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Increased Adoption of Advanced Wound Debridement Products and Devices to Drive the Market

Numerous global manufacturers with technical expertise and core competencies are making constant efforts to develop and manufacture novel wound debridement and wound care products and devices to attract more customers.

New technologies aid rapid wound healing. Improvements in synthetic dressing materials, recombinant factors, endovascular techniques, and portable negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems are likely to positively impact the wound debridement market in the near future.

Companies are spending significantly on R&D activities to introduce advanced, easy-to-use, and user-friendly products. Moreover, in order to reduce infections, they are focusing on providing single-use or disposable devices, at affordable prices. The introduction of new and innovative technologies in current market helps meet patient’s needs.

Mechanical Method to be Promising Segment

In terms of type of method, the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market has been segmented into autolytic/ traditional methods, enzymatic method, mechanical method, surgical method, maggot/biotherapy method & others. The mechanical method segment held major share of the global market in

Growth of the mechanical method segment can be attributed to high incidence of minor injuries, efficient in debridement of acute & chronic injuries and the low cost treatment. For example monofilament debridement pads are widely getting accepted in American, European & rapidly developing Asian market.

After mechanical method, surgical method and traditional methods are anticipated to dominate the market in coming years.

Chronic Wounds Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share

In terms of type of wound, the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market has been segmented into acute wounds, chronic wounds, and Burns. Acute wounds are sub segmented into Incision wounds, Abrasion wounds, others. Chronic wounds are sub segmented in to Diabetic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Others. Burns are sub segmented into Radiation Burns, Thermal Burns & Others.

The chronic wounds segment accounted for maximum revenue share and is estimated to hold major share throughout the forecast period.

Product and devices manufacturers in the Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market are focusing on introducing cheaper and easy handy devices to increase market share post-patent surgery or in the critical wound debridement procedures.

Furthermore, lower awareness among general population and higher demand for low-frequency dressing change in acute care settings are also hampering growth of this market.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in 2018, followed by Europe.

Some of the reasons behind the growth of the market are increase in the geriatric population, growing demand for wound debridement products in homecare settings and increased awareness among patients are major factors driving growth of the wound debridement (wound cleaning) market currently.

The wound debridement (wound cleaning) market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors behind rapid growth are increase in geriatric population in countries like India, China, Japan, and rise in per capita income amongst people.

Rising demand for total surgical procedures, rise in number of people suffering from diabetes is driving the growth of market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The global wound debridement (wound cleaning) market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different products. Key players in the global market include Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International, Arobella Medical, LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, BSN Medical and Derma Sciences Inc. These companies are primarily focused on enhancing their product portfolio through research and development and on introduction of innovative and cost-effective treatment procedures in order to gain higher market share and to strengthen their respective position in the global market.

