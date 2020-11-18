HVAC Pump Market with Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), SWOT Analysis, Risk Analysis, and Forecast by 2030

Growing Economic Activities in U.K. Boost Heat Pump Sales Post COVID-19 Pandemic

The demand for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) pumps is predicted to rise once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic subsides in the U.K., according to the analysts at the Transparency Market Research (TMR). This is evident since production facilities will resume their manufacturing activities and other end-use industries will be open for customers. Hence, companies in the HVAC pump market are focusing on markets that promise strong growth such as in sales of heat pumps.

As economic activities are gradually gaining pace, the demand for heat pumps is estimated to surge post the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K. Moreover, manufacturers in the HVAC pump market were already registering a rise in the installations of heat pumps before the pandemic. Manufacturers are also predicting a transition from oil boilers to heat pumps in rural homes of the U.K., as customers are making environmentally responsible heating choices by opting for heat pumps instead of oil boilers, where the latter leads to increased carbon emissions.

Variable Speed Control Highly Preferred in HVAC Booster Pumps

Game-changing innovations in HVAC pumps are generating incremental opportunities for manufacturers. Leading manufacturers of pumps, valves, heat exchangers and other accessories are increasing their marketing efforts to bolster sales for booster pumps integrated with variable speed technology and high efficiencies as compared to other conventional pumps available in the HVAC pump market. Manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to develop small electrical booster pumps that circulate heated hot water much faster than traditional pumps.

Companies in the HVAC pump market are innovating in compact-sized booster pumps to improve their sales targets. Such innovations are expected to contribute toward a favorable CAGR of ~5% for the market during the forecast period. As such, variable speed control is being highly preferred in booster systems. Manufacturers are increasing efforts to fully test the flow and pressure of the systems that can be readily installed by users.

Compact Booster Systems Gain Prominence in Water Treatment Applications

Manufacturers in the HVAC pump market are tapping value-grab opportunities in water treatment, F&B, and surface sanitation applications to broaden their revenue streams. As such, the market is expected to cross a value of US$ 46.5 billion by 2030. Aquatec International – a manufacturer of precision diaphragm (membrane) pumps is increasing its production capabilities to develop its 6800 Series and 8800 Series products integrated with the diaphragm booster pump technology.

Booster pumps of the highest quality and with a reliable inlet pressure for efficient membrane utilization are in high demand in the HVAC pump market. Manufacturers are developing compact booster systems that fit in tight spaces in water treatment and surface sanitization applications. Moreover, water vending and coffee systems are fueling the demand for booster pumps.

Energy-efficient and Simplistic Circulating Pumps Serve as Reliable Solutions in Buildings

HVAC pumps are being routinely used in water treatment and surface sanitization applications. However, the high upfront cost of installation is likely to be its drawback. It has been found that hot water recirculating pumps lead to major expenses in domestic households and this issue has slowed down the expansion of the HVAC pump market. As such, instant heating of water with the help of hot water recirculating pumps offset its disadvantages. Moreover, hot water recirculating systems help users save on tremendous volumes of water.

Companies in the HVAC pump market are increasing the availability of cost-effective circulating pumps. For instance, Grundfos – a Danish pump manufacturer is focused on combining cost-efficiency with simplicity in its MAGNA1 circulating pump that serves as reliable solution in buildings. Energy-efficient circulating pumps are creating revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Universal-purpose Circulating Pumps Require External Controllers for Remote Monitoring

The highly adaptable and specialized circulating pumps are growing popular in the HVAC pump market. ROC Thermal Technology GmbH – a Germany-based innovator in thermal technology is manufacturing special circulating pumps for HVAC applications such as facilitating proportional pressure curve and maximum operating curve. Companies in the HVAC pump market are introducing universal-purpose circulating pumps with variable speed control and with the most-used inlet-outlet length.

There is a growing demand for circulating pumps that reduce downtime and facilitate continuous operation. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their R&D spending to introduce wireless functionalities in circulating systems to minimize downtime. Easy-to-install and twin-pump functionality of circulating pumps are helping manufacturers gain recognition in the global market of HVAC pumps. Cutting-edge circulating systems can now be monitored remotely to decrease downtime and increase comfort for users. Thus, companies are integrating external controllers in systems to remotely stop and start the pumps according to the convenience of the user.

Special Monitoring Sensors in Centrifugal Pumps Check Energy Consumption

Robust and wear-resistant centrifugal pumps are being highly publicized in the HVAC pump market. These pumps are fulfilling customer needs for maintenance-friendly and cost-efficient machines used in HVAC applications. Andritz AG – an Austrian plant engineering group in Graz, is developing hydraulic machines to introduce its single-stage centrifugal ACP series pumps that are built with open-impeller design and are highly wear-resistant.

All-rounder centrifugal pumps are built with low axial thrust and open channels that suit the conveyance of different media. Modular centrifugal systems are tried-and-tested machines that meet minimum-maintenance attributes for customers. Manufacturers are integrating special monitoring sensors in these systems to analyze its general efficiency and energy consumption levels.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The proliferation of renewables in the electricity distribution sector will lead to increased sales of heat pumps post the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.K., as individuals make more environment-responsible heating choices. New series of booster pumps are programmed to be readily installed in domestic and hospitality applications. Hot water recirculating pumps are challenged with the issue of frequently changing the sensor valve, which leads to increase the expenditure for consumers. Hence, manufacturers in the HVAC pump market should increase the availability of cost-efficient and simplistic design circulating pumps to minimize frequently changing of the sensor valve. Easy-to-install circulator pumps are in high demand among customers.

HVAC Pump Market: Overview

The global HVAC pump market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 5% (revenue) between 2020 and 2030

(revenue) between 2020 and 2030 Rising adoption of HVAC pumps in the HVAC industry across the world to reduce the emission of carbon dioxide and growing governmental regulations across developed and developing economies to increase energy efficiency are expected to boost the HVAC pump market growth

The global HVAC pump market is expected to cross US$ 46.5 Bn by 2030 from US$ 27.37 Bn in 2020

by 2030 from US$ 27.37 Bn in 2020 North America holds a major share of the HVAC pump market in terms of volume and is anticipated to dominate the HVAC pump market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

North America remains the leading region in the HVAC pump market, with revenues in 2020 estimated to be over US$ 7.8 Bn

The HVAC pump market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

This market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period, as governments of developing countries such as China and India have continued to invest in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, which has propelled the demand for HVAC pumps in the region

HVAC Pump Market: Definition

The HVAC pump market report provides analysis of the global HVAC pump market for the period 2018 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year and 2020 to 2030 is the forecast period. Data for 2018 has been included as historical information.

The study on the HVAC pump market would help clients understand the adoption analysis of HVAC pumps in different countries

HVAC pump is a condensate pump used to provide moisture consistency, reduce energy consumption, and improve air quality and thermal comfort. It is mainly used to pump the condensate (water) produced in an HVAC (cooling or heating), condensing boiler furnace, refrigeration, and steam system.

The report also highlights the total revenue and volume generated through sales of HVAC pumps across various key regions worldwide

North America HVAC Pump Market Snapshot

North America is a developed region and hence, innovation and new technologies are expected to be key trends in this region over the next few years. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global HVAC pump market in 2020. For the same reason, North America is likely to witness the highest opportunity addition in the HVAC pump market globally, with Europe and Asia Pacific being the next closest regions.

Key Challenges Faced by HVAC Pump Market Players

High initial cost of energy efficient HVAC pumps may restrain the growth of the HVAC pump market

HVAC Pump Market: Competition Landscape

In February 2018 , KSB SE & Co. KGaA secured a pump order worth US$ 65.64 Mn under the Make in India initiative from M/s Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), in order to serve the needs of the emerging Indian energy industry

, KSB SE & Co. KGaA secured a pump order worth under the Make in India initiative from M/s Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), in order to serve the needs of the emerging Indian energy industry In May 2020, WILO SE launched the new Wilo-Yonos MAXO pump for integration into building management systems (BMS) with greater energy saving capabilities

HVAC Pump Market: Company Profiles

Grundfos Holding A/S: Established in 1945, Grundfos Holding A/S supplies and manufactures pumps and pump solutions for water, buildings, and industrial applications. The company also manufactures electric motors for pumps and other systems. Grundfos supplies pumps to commercial buildings, industrial processes, and industrial utilities for drinking water treatment, water utilities, irrigation & agriculture, and water treatment processes. The company operates Grundfos Ecademy, an information platform and digital training tool, to keep itself abreast with latest developments in the pump industry.

Established in 1945, Grundfos Holding A/S supplies and manufactures pumps and pump solutions for water, buildings, and industrial applications. The company also manufactures electric motors for pumps and other systems. Grundfos supplies pumps to commercial buildings, industrial processes, and industrial utilities for drinking water treatment, water utilities, irrigation & agriculture, and water treatment processes. The company operates Grundfos Ecademy, an information platform and digital training tool, to keep itself abreast with latest developments in the pump industry. Pentair: Incorporated in 1966, Pentair is specialized in offering water & fluid solutions, valves & controls, technical solutions, and water treatment solutions. Besides, the company provides smart and energy efficient solutions for water supply, fluid management, and wastewater disposable management. The company operates in three main business segments that include aquatic systems, filtration solutions, and flow technologies. In 2020, the company organized itself into two new reporting segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies.

Incorporated in 1966, Pentair is specialized in offering water & fluid solutions, valves & controls, technical solutions, and water treatment solutions. Besides, the company provides smart and energy efficient solutions for water supply, fluid management, and wastewater disposable management. The company operates in three main business segments that include aquatic systems, filtration solutions, and flow technologies. In 2020, the company organized itself into two new reporting segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. Xylem Inc.: Incorporated in 2011, Xylem Inc. is a global water technology company, developing innovative technological solutions to tackle water challenges across the world. The company, under its water infrastructure segment, provides numerous products, such as water and wastewater pumps, and pumps control and monitoring systems. The measurement and control solutions segment of the company offers data management, remote monitoring, pressure monitoring solutions, and leak detection.

Incorporated in 2011, Xylem Inc. is a global water technology company, developing innovative technological solutions to tackle water challenges across the world. The company, under its water infrastructure segment, provides numerous products, such as water and wastewater pumps, and pumps control and monitoring systems. The measurement and control solutions segment of the company offers data management, remote monitoring, pressure monitoring solutions, and leak detection. Other major players operating in the global HVAC pump market and profiled in the report include – Armstrong Fluid Technology Bard Manufacturing Company Inc. C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited Danfoss Ebara Corporation ITT Inc. (GOULDS PUMPS) Johnson Controls International plc KSB SE & Co. KGaA Liberty Pumps Inc. Midea Group Co., Ltd. Nickerson Company, Inc. Patterson Pump Company Pentair. Pumpscout, Ruhrpumpen, Inc. TACO INC. Thermal Tech, Inc. WILO SE



