Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of 18% during 2020-2025.

Nanosatellites and microsatellites (NaM) are the miniature versions of traditional satellites. They weigh between 1 to 10 kilograms and are highly mobile and can travel at extremely high speed. These satellites are usually launched at low altitudes and are used for space research, earth observation and communication.

Market Trends:

The extensive use of NaM in civil, commercial, defense and military sectors represents the primary factor catalyzing the market growth. It comprises various hardware, software and data processing devices that are used for geographical mapping, navigation, improving water management and carrying out relief and defense operations. Apart from this, NaM is utilized for research and scientific purposes due to their comparatively smaller size and affordability, which is another critical factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the constant innovation and technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT), along with the usage of Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and visible transmission technologies have helped in increasing signal frequencies and overall data transfer speeds between the satellite and the ground stations. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Nanosatellite and Micro Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

AAC Clyde Space. Axelspace Corporation Berlin Space Technologies GomSpace, ISIS L3harris Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation. Planet Labs Tb Inc. Spacequest Ltd. Spire Inc. Surrey Satellite Technology Tyvak

The report has segmented on the basis of satellite, component, application, end-use sector and region

Breakup by Satellite:

Nanosatellite (1kg to 10kg) Microsatellite (10kg to 100kg)

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Software and Data Processing Space Services Launch Services

Breakup Application:

Communication Earth Observation and Remote Sensing Scientific Research Biological Experiments Technology Demonstration and Verification Academic Training Mapping and Navigation Reconnaissance Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Government Civil Commercial Defense Energy and Infrastructure Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa

