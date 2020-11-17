Peru vs. Argentina: CONMEBOL WCQ Football live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

The fourth round of matches in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifying are set for this week with some tasty matchups, including Argentina going to Peru on Tuesday. It’s a battle of two teams that qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but only one has started off the campaign well. Argentina are 2-1-0 and in second place in the table where the top four qualify directly, meanwhile Peru are 0-1-2 and have just one point despite.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Nacional de Lima — Lima, Peru

TV and Live Stream: Pay-per-view via Fanatiz USA, select cable and satellite providers

Odds: Argentina -120; Draw +250; Peru +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service.

Storylines

Argentina: Sure, the results have been pretty good, but the play simply hasn’t. The attack is predictable, and it’s just get to Lionel Messi and watch him do everything himself. Great as Messi is, Argentina will need to be less reliant on him to improve. Giovanni Lo Celso is one possible answer to that problem. He came off the bench against Paraguay in Argentina’s 1-1 draw and had an assist, and nearly a second on a goal called back. He has earned the right to start in this one, and if he does, he’ll be key.

Peru: The goal scoring has been there with four goals in three games, but the defense has conceded eight. They are giving up too many chances and simply haven’t been fast enough to shut down dangerous opposition attacks when it mattered most. But it is still early, and the play in attack has at least been fairly promising. If they can clean up the defensive woes here, they can take all three points.

Prediction

Peru starts off as the stronger side, but Argentina manage a late equalizer to rescue a point. Pick: Peru 1, Argentina 1. Peru and Argentina cap the fourth matchday in CONMEBOL’s 2022 World Cup qualifying competition on Tuesday, when they meet in Lima’s Estadio Nacional.

Both enter off disappointing results, with Peru falling 2-0 to Chile thanks to a pair of first-half goals from Arturo Vidal, while Argentina was held at home to a 1-1 draw by Paraguay in a match marred by VAR controversy that nullified what would’ve been a go-ahead goal by Lionel Messi. With only one point from its first three qualifiers, Peru is in dire need of result or else it risks falling well off the pace early in the qualifying gauntlet. In the attack, Peru has been overly reliant on forward Andre Carrillo, who has three of the side’s four goals, while defensively, only Bolivia (10) has conceded more goals than Peru’s eight.

Argentina has struggled as well, though it has managed to find a way to extract points out of each of its qualifiers to date and sits second in the table entering Tuesday with seven points. Messi & Co. have scored just four goals in three games, but a stout defensive effort has limited opponents to just two goals, which matches Brazil for fewest concessions. The top four teams in the CONMEBOL table will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth-place side will go into an intercontinental playoff for one more place at the competition.

Live stream: GOLTV | fuboTV (Spanish/English) – You can stream the match by signing up for fuboTV’s International Sports Plus add-on, which is not included in the service’s seven-day free trial.

More coverage via the Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Despite the political crisis in Peru, Argentina’s final World Cup qualifying match of the year is expected to be played as scheduled in Lima on Tuesday.

Peruvian President Manuel Merino has resigned from his position, creating turmoil in the country and forcing Argentina to cancel its training sessions in the capital. But the country’s authorities assured South American soccer body CONMEBOL and FIFA on Monday that the match will be allowed to go forward as planned.

All 10 teams in the South American group will be in action on Tuesday, with Brazil playing at Uruguay, Ecuador hosting Colombia, Venezuela welcoming Chile and Paraguay hosting Bolivia.

The matches will all be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil leads the group with nine points from three matches, followed by Argentina with seven, Ecuador and Uruguay with six, and Paraguay with five.

PERU vs. ARGENTINA

Besides the training disruption, Argentina will also have to prepare for the match without midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who fractured a bone in his back during the 1-1 draw against Paraguay on Thursday.

However, the two-time World Cup champions may have left back Nicolás Tagliafico returning from injury, and that could affect the team up front.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni improvised with striker Nicolás González in Tagliafico’s position against Paraguay. González did so well, scoring his team’s goal and defending solidly, that he is now considered to be a potential replacement for Lucas Ocampos.