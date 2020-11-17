World Cup Qualifying Live: Uruguay vs Brazil Live stream, Football Game, on Sony LIV at 6.00 pm ET

Bordering country, Uruguay, suffered a concerning 4-2 loss at the hands of Ecuador in October’s round of fixtures but have since restored parity with the chasing pack via a convincing 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday. The Road to Qatar 2022 for South American nations continues with Brazil travelling to Centenario for an away match against Uruguay on Tuesday at 11pm (Uk time). The five-time world champions have been in stellar form so far, winning their opening three matches, including last week’s 1-0 triumph over Venezuela, which places them first in the standings and three points ahead of their midweek opponents.

Brazil travel to Uruguay in a battle of two of CONMEBOL’s top teams Tuesday in World Cup qualifying. At the Estadio Centenario, it’s No. 1 vs. No. 4 with plenty on the line in their last games of the calendar year. Brazil are the only team with a perfect record so far, starting 3-0-0. But Tite’s team hasn’t faced as stiff a test as this one, taking on Edinson Cavani and company.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Centenario

Odds: Uruguay +188; Draw +210; Brazil +145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Uruguay: A massive win at Colombia has this team trending in the right direction. They have a chance to keep rolling with Brazil missing some key players like Neymar and Fabinho, but the speed in attack for Brazil is a concern. To win, they must press well, time their tackles well near the box and close down in numbers, just like they did against Colombia. Additionally they will have to overcome Luis Suarez’s absence as the striker tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the match.

Brazil: A 1-0 victory over Venezuela last time out just featured really poor finishing in the final third. Against Uruguay’s top defense, it’s going to prove quite challenge to create as many chances, and they will need to be sharper. Expect the hosts to be quite physical but for Brazil to get their fair chances from set pieces. As long as the attack can be a bit sharper, they will have a chance for three tough points.

Prediction

A physical battle sees Brazil get a late breakthrough for a draw. Pick: Uruguay 1, Brazil 1

That places the inaugural World Cup winners fourth (the final automatic qualification place) and within touching distance of early leaders Brazil. Tite’s men are natural favourites heading into this contest, but La Celeste have momentum and more than enough quality to get a result.

Uruguay & Brazil’s previous line-ups:

Uruguay (vs Colombia): Campana; Cacares, Gimenez, Godin, Vina; Bentancur, Torreira, Nandez, De La Cruz; Suarez, Cavani.

Brazil (vs Venezuela): Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Lodi; Allan, Ribeiro, Luiz; Jesus, Firmino, Richarlison.

Few changes are expected to be made in this contest with both nations keeping clean sheets and securing three points in their previous matches. Brazil remain without the likes of Neymar, Eder Militao, Philippe Coutinho, Fabinho and Casemiro, while Uruguay are without Federico Valverde, Maxi Gomez and Ronald Araujo.

Players to watch:

Uruguay: Having been out of action since March, it took Edinson Cavani five matches to open his account for Manchester United, and he now has goals in back-to-back games for club and country, having broken the deadlock against Colombia last week. The seasoned centre-forward missed last month’s qualifiers as he was still building up his fitness from a protracted spell away from the pitch, but he is now up and running and will be eager to continue this recent hot streak ahead of his return to Old Trafford when the European club calendar gets back underway.

Brazil: With Neymar currently sidelined it was Roberto Firmino who came to the fore against Venezuela in the previous match, netting a 67th-minute winner to maintain Brazil’s perfect start to the qualifiers. Tite will once again be unable to call upon Neymar so Firmino has another opportunity to play a leading role and prove that the Selecao can perform without the PSG superstar.

