Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2020-30: Go Advanced and Next Generation

Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Primary School; Middle School; Secondary School

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

The elementary and secondary schools market consists of the revenues of elementary and secondary school services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide academic courses and associated course work to basic preparatory education i.e. kindergarten through 12th grade. The market covers school boards and school districts.

The global elementary and secondary schools market is expected to grow from $1582.6 billion in 2019 to $1674 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 and reach $2228.3 billion in 2023.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

