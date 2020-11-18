Coworking Spaces Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change by Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel, Inc., SimplyWork

Coworking Spaces Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coworking spaces market.

This report focuses on coworking spaces market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the coworking spaces market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market’s response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global coworking spaces market is expected decline from $9.27 billion in 2019 and to $8.24 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $11.52 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 11.8%.

Leading Players: Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel, Inc., SimplyWork, District Cowork, Premier Workspaces, Krspace, Convene, and Servcorp Limited.

The coworking spaces market consists of coworking space rental revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide coworking workspaces on rent or lease. Unlike traditional office rental, the cost of renting coworking workspaces usually covers the use of related services/equipment such as office chairs and desks Internet/Wi-Fi connection, hardware, software, and others. The industry includes businesses that offer non-residential structures with amenities and facilities on a flexible rental basis.

The coworking spaces market covered in this report is segmented by business type into open/ conventional coworking spaces, corporate/ professional coworking spaces, others and by end use into finance, legal services, marketing, technology, real estate , consulting services, others.

The increase in the number of people working from home or remotely owing to COVID-19 lockdown limits the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, many companies working from home owing to COVID-19 pandemic, operators of coworking spaces have seen an almost 50% decline in footfalls. Furthermore, according to Business 2 Community publication in April 2020, the number of people working remotely has grown by 44% in the last five years, with 7 million people (3.4% of the population) were working remotely in the USA before the arrival of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the number of people working remotely is tremendously increased owing to the coronavirus outbreak over the last few months. Consequently, declining the revenues generated by the coworking spaces market during 2020

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

