Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Cintas Corp.,Elis SA,Aramark,UniFirst Corp.,Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH

Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Report 2020 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market consists of the sales of dry-cleaning and laundry services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate coin-operated or similar self-service laundries and drycleaners; provide drycleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated); and/or supply, on a rental or contract basis, laundered items (e.g., uniforms, gowns, shop towels, etc.

Some of the key players of Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market:

Cintas Corp.

Elis SA

Aramark

UniFirst Corp.

Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to decline from $106.2 billion in 2019 to $104 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $118.3 billion in 2023.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.

Mobile apps are catering to the growing demand for on demand laundry services owing to the convenience. These mobile apps allow customers to remotely order dry-cleaning or laundry service, share preferences and request delivery. On demand laundry service providers pick up clothes and linen from customers, clean and deliver it back to customers at a preferred time. The customers automatically receive notifications about the pickup, estimated date and time of drop off and total cost of the service.. Gata Hub, WashClub, Starchup and Washio are some of the mobile apps being used for on-demand laundry services.

