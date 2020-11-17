Crawler Camera System Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crawler Camera System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Crawler Camera System Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Crawler Camera System market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Crawler Camera System Market

The global crawler camera system market size was valued at USD 152.3 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for remotely operated inspection devices, which can crawl into pipes or tunnel to offer real-time footage, is likely to drive demand for crawler camera system. Crawler cameras help end-users to analyze the condition of drainage or pipelines and assist them to take preventive measures to avoid any kind of mishap due to blockage. Crawler camera system is an advanced and portable video inspection system that is widely used for inspecting and analyzing the current situation of pipeline, drainage or tank, void, and conduit/cavity.

Crawler camera is known to control inspection, view and record digital video, log observation, create reports, and can be directly linked to asset management software. It makes use of video cameras for data collection and software and computer for data analysis. Sewer lines can get clogged whether they are a part of municipal sewer system or residential household. Periodic inspection of such systems is needed to maintain its proper function and avoid any type of blockage.

Crawler camera system has emerged as an ideal inspection tool that is compact, convenient, and portable and can be remotely controlled to analyze real-time situations of such sewer lines. Crawler camera systems can help to identify areas of concern and mark out problem areas in the field. This system appears as an excellent preventive tool and is likely to gain significant traction in coming years. Besides, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration has imposed stringent regulations governing the method through which workers enter into sewer or pipeline system for surveying and maintenance. These passages are potentially hazardous spaces, although how much precautionary measures a person can take. For instance, in larger pipes, there is more possibility of hazardous waste or toxic gases, even after in-depth testing.

Sometimes, entry of a person is not possible in pipes due to dimensional restraint. Thus, crawler camera system appears to be a suitable option for inspection, simultaneously reducing the risk of crews. These factors are foreseen to generate the demand for crawler camera system during the forecast period. In addition, innovative product launches by the manufacturers, which enable quick and accurate troubleshooting of pipes, are foreseen to propel the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. For instance, in October 2018, CUES Inc. launched a new pipeline inspection system, designed to reduce unplanned downtime. The companys CUES REDI (Remote Evaluation Diagnostic Inspection) Kit is a pipeline inspection kit, which allows quick and accurate troubleshooting and is available in the market.

Despite a positive outlook, the crawler camera system is a little complicated with a lot of variables such as software selection, which affects equipment that needs to be implemented correctly in order to get accurate results. This is expected to impede the growth of market to some extent over the forecast period.

End-User Insights: Crawler Camera System Market

The municipal segment accounted for the largest share of 39.4% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. As municipal sewer and pipeline network age, the potential risk of blockages, deterioration, and collapses becomes a key concern. Therefore, municipalities across the globe are taking proactive measures, such as inspecting and cleaning sewer and pipeline network, in order to improve the performance of their systems. These factors are expected to drive demand for crawler camera system in coming years.

The industrial segment is expected to follow the municipal segment based on revenue and witness notable growth over the forecast period. Inspection program in industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, food processing, and mining is essential to determine the current pipeline and sewer condition, which aids the industries in planning a maintenance strategy. Thus, many industries are continuously opting for crawler camera system due to its compact, portable, and remotely operated features, which provide real-time video and recording of pipeline and sewer lines. These factors are expected to drive demand for crawler camera system over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Crawler Camera System Market

Pipeline inspection lead the market for crawler camera system with a share of 46.4% and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Canvassing pipelines has been easier and more efficient due to crawler camera systems as they offer real-time footage and can record continuously over the course of several days. Crawler camera helps to analyze the blockage or drainage issue in pipelines, which assist users to take further preventive measures to avoid extensive damages. Many industries such as oil and gas and petrochemical are adopting crawler camera systems for inspecting and identifying leakages or blockage in pipelines. It assists them to take preventive measures and reduce the downtime. These factors are expected to increase the segment growth over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, drain inspection emerged as the second-largest segment with a share of 34.1% in 2019. In the past, plumber used to inspect residential drain or sewer line, however, pinpointing leaks or other main sewer line issues has become easier with modern technology. Crawler camera system is an integral tool to inspect drainage lines and its video camera offers a real-time look at the current drainage condition. Drain inspection is essential to take preventive measures to avoid any leakage or blockage. To get information about the decisions on scheduled corrective maintenance, many end-users use crawler camera system to visually inspect the drains and sewer lines. These factors are likely to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Crawler Camera System Market

North America lead the market for crawler camera system with a share of 32.8% in 2019. Continuous expansion of industrial and municipal areas, coupled with growing demand for modern video inspection devices, is likely to generate the demand for crawler camera system over the forecast period. In addition, government mandates on prohibition of the method through which workers enter into sewer or pipeline system for surveying and maintenance are likely to drive demand for crawler camera system in the coming years.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to remain a prominent shareholder over the forecast period. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. natural gas pipeline network is a vastly integrated network, which has around 3 million miles of mainline and other pipelines that connect production spaces and storage facilities with consumers. Many oil and gas industries are focusing on periodic inspection of their pipelines in order to avoid any mishaps, such as gas leakage. These factors are likely to drive demand for crawler camera system over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing regional market and is expected to account for above 1/4th share of the overall revenue over the forecast period. This region is home to several emerging economies, such as India and China, with expanding residential, industrial, and municipal areas. Growing demand from such end-users for modern technology to perform inspection of drains or pipeline is likely to fuel the growth of the regional market in coming years.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Crawler Camera System Market

The global market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players accounting for a significant market share and having diverse product portfolios and strong presence across the globe. However, the market also comprises small to medium-sized players, which offer a selected range of crawler camera systems and majorly serves the domestic market.

Key players operating in the market are channelizing their efforts to launch new products in order to drive revenue growth and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2018, Rausch Electronics USA, LLC launched PureView SD in partnership with POSMs Panomorph software package. The PureView SD camera can be connected to the crawler for mainline inspections. Some of the prominent players in the crawler camera system market include:

Key companies Profiled: Crawler Camera System Market Report

Deep Trekker Inc.

AM Industrial (UK) Ltd.

iPEK International GmbH

CUES Inc.

Eddyfi Technologies

Kummert GmbH

Mini-Cam Ltd.

Rausch Electronics USA, LLC

Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH

Subsite Electronics

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global crawler camera system market report on the basis of application, end user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Drain Inspection

Pipeline Inspection

Tank, Void, and Conduit/Cavity Inspection

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Residential

