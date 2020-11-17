Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Fluoride Treatment market.

The global dental fluoride treatment market size was valued at USD 09.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of dental caries and a rise in awareness regarding oral health and hygiene are some of the key factors anticipated to drive the market for dental fluoride treatment.

Moreover, a rise in the intake of sugary food and drinks, such as soft drinks, candy, flavored yogurt, cookies, and fruit drinks, is anticipated to fuel market growth. Sugary food and drinks release acid when they are broken down by the bacteria present in the mouth. This acid eventually dissolves the tooth enamel, thereby causing tooth decay.

According to an article published by the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, in the U.K., nearly 1 in every 3 adults and 1 in every 4 children suffer from some type of tooth decay. Tooth decay can cause tooth abscesses and eventually lead to tooth extraction.

Furthermore, dentine hypersensitivity is one of the most common dental conditions and as per the data by FDI World Dental Federation, its prevalence ranges from 3%-57%, depending on the method of investigation and population studied. Thus, high prevalence of tooth decay and dentine hypersensitivity is anticipated to increase the demand for fluoride treatments.

World Oral Health Day (WOHD), initiated by FDI World Dental Federation, aims at increasing global awareness regarding the control, prevention, and treatment of oral diseases, such as dental caries. It also aims to improve awareness, funding, and support for oral health in collaboration with governments, NGOs, national dental associations, and other entities in order to avoid preventable disorders and facilitate early detection and treatment. Such initiatives are anticipated to fuel growth of the market for dental fluoride treatment.

Product Insights: Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Based on product, the global market for dental fluoride treatment is segmented into toothpaste, gel, mouth rinse, dental fluoride varnish, supplements, and others. The toothpaste segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to easy and wide availability and affordability of this product. Furthermore, availability of toothpaste in various colors and flavors is contributing to high product demand.

The dental fluoride varnish segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. This can be attributed to relatively inexpensive treatment costs, quick and easy application of fluoride, low risk of fluoride ingestion, and good tolerance for fluoride by both infants and children. Furthermore, fluoride varnish can be applied by an oral health professional as well as a non-oral health professional, thus facilitating the adoption of the fluoride varnish treatment.

Regional Insights: Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

Europe lead the global dental fluoride treatment market and held a share of nearly 40.0% in terms of revenue in 2019. This can be attributed to favorable reimbursement framework, presence of a relatively large number of dentists, and high availability of market products for fluoride treatment. North America held the second largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of advanced facilities and consumer awareness are some of the major factors driving regional growth. For instance, as of 2018, nearly 199,486 dentists practiced dentistry in the U.S., which accounts for nearly 61 dentists per 100,000 inhabitants.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about oral health and fluoride treatment in the region. In addition, high prevalence of dental caries in countries, such as India, due to high consumption of tobacco and unhealthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the regional market growth for dental fluoride treatment. For instance, dental caries affects nearly 60% of the Indian population, thus facilitating the demand for dental fluoride treatment.

Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Share Insights: Dental Fluoride Treatment Market

The global market for dental fluoride treatment is highly fragmented due to presence of many local as well as international players. Some of the key market players are Colgate, Philips, Dentsply Sirona, VOCO, DURRDENTAL, Young Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products, DMG Dental, and Church & Dwight.

Market players are actively involved in mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, oral health initiatives, and strategic collaborations to increase oral health awareness and boost the adoption of fluoride treatment. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited initiated a ˜Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, in partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), which aims at providing oral health education to children. As of 2018-19, the program reached nearly 11.5 million children across India.

Colgate

Philips

Dentsply Sirona

VOCO

DURRDENTAL

Young Dental

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products

DMG Dental

Church & Dwight

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global dental fluoride treatment market report on the basis of product and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Toothpaste

Varnish

Gel

Mouth Rinse

Supplements

Others

