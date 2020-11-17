Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Report Overview: Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market

The global dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether market size was valued at USD 8.13 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025. The outburst of viruses globally has resulted in high awareness amongst consumers to keep the environment and surface clean. Thus, rising awareness is anticipated to benefit the global demand for cleaning products. Companies manufacturing household cleaners are focusing on the development of new and innovative eco-friendly cleaners to meet the rising demand of the consumers globally. The global leaders in the home cleaners segment have witnessed significant growth in the sales of household and laundry care products from 2016 to 2019. These companies have a strong global presence and the rise in the sale of homecare cleaners indicates the growing demand for these products globally.

The environment compliant properties of dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether are anticipated to promote its usage in these products, thereby driving its global demand. The coating industry has witnessed significant growth in the use of environment-friendly materials as a part of sustainable or green chemistry in recent years. Rise in consumer awareness pertaining to sustainable products and increasingly strict environmental regulations regarding the reduction of VOC emissions are supporting the growth of eco-friendly coatings. The eco-friendly nature of dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether-based coatings has been one of the most important factors in boosting the market growth.

DPnB coatings are preferred across a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial coatings, and water-based wood coatings. DPnB adds hardness, stability, and block resistance to the material applied. Rising demand for environmentally friendly and durable coatings with better aesthetics is likely to propel the demand for biodegradable coatings in the forthcoming years.

Being a readily biodegradable organic solvent, along with low human and animal toxicity, dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether has been exempted by major regulatory bodies, such as REACH, U.S. EPA, and Chinas Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). It has also been regarded as a non-VOC chemical by the European Union, which is further expected to foster its usage in coatings and cleaners over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Plasticizers are largely used in the manufacturing of flexible PVC, which is one of the most widely used plastics. Without the addition of plasticizers, PVC is extremely brittle. It is used in specific construction activities, in fiber for clothing, and in the healthcare industry. In the construction industry, PVC is used for insulation on an electrical wire and in particular flooring applications as an alternative to rubber. Growing urbanization and infrastructure investments are anticipated to boost the growth of the global construction industry.

Application Insights: Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market

Coating formulations lead the market for dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether with a share of 43.4%, in terms of revenue, in 2019. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. This is attributed to the non-VOC characteristics of the product. The global solvent market for coatings has undergone a paradigm shift due to adverse effects on environment resulting from application of volatile organic compounds in crude oil-based solvents. Therefore, companies are shifting their consumption from traditional paints to environmental solvents. DPnB is anticipated to replace PnB (Propylene glycol n-butyl ether) due to its lower VOC emissions.

Demand for coatings is expected to be led by the automotive, construction, and industrial applications. In the automotive industry, demand for coatings is also driven by its consumption for vehicle refurbishing activities and its aftermarket. Coatings are further gaining traction due to their aesthetic appeal and protective properties, which is anticipated to result in a positive demand for the product over the forecast period

Dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether-based cleaners are thus anticipated to gain preference against oily and greasy stains. In face washes, the solvent dissolves the dust and retains moisture to the skin. The overall market for cleaners is anticipated to witness robust growth due to the potential threat of bacterial and viral diseases. Increasing awareness among consumers to control such diseases is further expected to propel the demand for cleaners. Moreover, product innovations in formulation of cleaners, such as multi-purpose cleaner, are expected to benefit the global consumption of such goods.

Other applications of dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether include manufacturing of printing inks, cosmetics, and agricultural formulations. It is used as a coalescing agent in the manufacturing of printing inks. The partial solubility in water makes it a suitable choice in the manufacturing of printing inks. When used in pen inks, DPnB allows free flow and prevents color clogging. Printing inks find application in various end-use industries, such as consumer goods, packaging, and electronics.

Regional Insights: Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market

Asia Pacific lead the market for dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether with a share of 35.2%, in terms of revenue, in 2019. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the years to come. This is attributed to rapidly growing manufacturing sector and significant investments by major companies in the manufacturing of propylene oxide. For instance, in December 2019, LyondellBasell and Sinopec signed an MoU to build a 300 kilotons per annum facility of propylene oxide in China.

Demand for cleaners in North American households is driven by increasing consumption of products, such as dishwashing detergents, laundry care products, and multi-purpose kitchen and floor cleaners. Procter & Gamble, one of the leading sellers of cleaners in the region, witnessed a rise in the sale of cleaners from USD 20.73 billion in 2016 to USD 22.08 billion in 2019.

Increasing sale of secondhand cars in the U.S. has resulted in a rise in refurbishing trends, thus resulting in high demand for coatings. Increasing demand for replacement or spare parts in developed countries, such as the U.K. and U.S., coupled with expanding application scope of coatings in numerous parts of the automobile, is expected to drive their production, thus positively influencing the market growth over the next few years.

In Europe, approval for the utilization and manufacturing of the product from the major regulatory bodies in the region is one of the major factors positively influencing the significant consumption of the product.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market

The market structure is made up of chemical giants and contract manufacturing companies. Companies enter into agreements with end-users for the supply of products to prevent the risk of overproduction which leads to increased inventory costs. The strategy framework of the market is largely dependent upon application industry growth North America is a potential market for glycol ether due to its rapidly growing end-use industries, such as automotive industry, architectural sectors, aerospace industry, and construction sector. Moreover, companies such as Eastman Chemical Company and Dow have a significant presence in the region. Dow is one of the leading manufacturers of glycol ethers with production facilities located in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Seadrift. Some of the prominent players operating in the dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether market are:

Key companies Profiled: Dipropylene Glycol n-Butyl Ether Market Report

Dow

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Banner Chemicals Limited

Monument Chemical

Penta Manufacturer

YIDA CHEMICAL

Henan Haofei Chemical Co. Ltd.

AECOCHEM

Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd.

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this report, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global dipropylene glycol n-butyl ether market report on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Cleaning Formulation

Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Others

