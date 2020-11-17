Disposable Endoscopes Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disposable Endoscopes market.

The global disposable endoscopes market size was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of18.7% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing incidences of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) due to the usage of contaminated endoscopes is one of the most pivotal factors attributed to the growth. In 2018, the American Journal of Infection Control detected microbial growth in 71.0% of the endoscope samples collected for research from three U.S. hospitals. Increasing usage of single-use endoscopes due to low cost of maintenance, cleaning, and storage is propelling the product demand. Rising prevalence of target diseases is also projected to boost the demand.

A rise in the number of product launches by leading manufacturers in North American and European countries is one of the notable trends observed in the market. For instance, in 2018, Ambu A/S received clearance on single-use colonoscopes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is poised to increase its product portfolio with the launch of 13 new products in the next two to three years. These products will cater to the majority of applications including pulmonary, ENT, urology, duodenoscopy, colonoscopy, and gastroscopy, which will further strengthen the companys market position. Rising concerns of regulatory bodies regarding safe usage of endoscopes to reduce the risk of patient infection is an important factor resulting in rising FDA approvals. For instance, in August 2019, FDA issued recommendations for hospitals and other facilities to shift from reusable duodenoscopes to the single-use variants.

Technological advancements and ongoing developments related to single-use endoscopes are driving the product demand. For instance, Ambu A/S launched aScope4 Broncho that provides easy navigation, high-quality images, easy usage owing to its lightweight design, and ensures safety of patients. This device is available in three different sizes. In another development in 2019, Dornier MedTech launched its single-use digital flexible ureteroscope, Axis, to solve the concern regarding cross-contamination and providing clear visualization and better image quality for urologists. In 2013, EVEXAR Medical launched its LUX range, PROCTOLUX (Proctoscope), SPECULUX (Vaginal specula), and SIGMOLUX (Sigmoidoscope), having patented Clear View system that protects the guiding light and gave a clear view of the area being examined.

Hospitals and other facilities are adopting disposable endoscopes over the reusable variants owing to reduced risk of HAI and no maintenance and reprocessing costs of the reusable endoscopes. Increasing reprocessing failures resulting in infections due to improper cleaning of the devices is also boosting the adoption and acceptance of the product. For instance, Nursing Times reported that the procedures used for endoscope reprocessing are ineffective according to the U.S. infection control experts.

Application Insights: Disposable Endoscopes Market

In 2019, bronchoscopy held the highest share in the disposable endoscopes market. Factors, such as availability of the devices and rising bronchoscopes-related infections are driving the segment growth. Increasing respiratory infections is also expected to bode well for the segment growth. In, 2016, World Health Organization (WHO) reported 1.7 million deaths globally due to lung cancer. Efficient treatment of respiratory diseases with the help of disposable endoscopes will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Introduction of technologically advanced disposable bronchoscopes is anticipated to boost the segment growth. For instance, in June 2019, Valtronic launched disposable bronchoscope to prevent infections. This bronchoscope is designed with an LED light source and CMOS image sensor technology. Neoscape Inc. introduced a Neoflex bronchoscope with a built-in micro LED light source and CMOS image sensor which captures target site video images. From 2009 to 2017, Ambu A/S launched a series of aScope which includes aScope 2, aScope 3, and aScope 4 Broncho, and continues to invest in improving the product line.

Urologic endoscopy is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, post ureteroscopy infections, FDA clearance related to single-use cystoscopies, and innovations in ureteroscopes is driving the segment growth. For instance, in 2016, Boston Scientific launched LithoVue that delivered high-quality digital visualization for the treatment of kidney, bladder, and ureter stones. Improper cleaning of reusable devices that leads to contamination is also boosting the demand. For instance, in 2016, the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) reported the contamination of five reusable ureteroscopes by gram-positive bacteria after ureteroscopy procedures.

End-Use Insights: Disposable Endoscopes Market

In 2019, hospitals held the highest disposable endoscopes market share in terms of revenue. Increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, owing to contaminated equipment is expected to drive growth. Factors such as rising reprocessing failures, growing awareness, and higher cleaning costs are resulting in the adoption of disposable endoscopes in hospitals. In 2015, FDA reported that the infections through duodenoscopes in U.S. hospitals are caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and growing demand for low-cost endoscopy procedures are other significant factors boosting the product demand. Higher reprocessing costs and increasing demand of single-use endoscopes owing to their low maintenance cost are accelerating its demand and shifting the preference of healthcare experts for the usage of disposable ones. Moreover, medical waste generated by these devices is a threat to the environment, which may hamper the demand in future.

Clinics are anticipated to witness the highest growth and a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Increasing maintenance costs owing to the purchase of chemicals and sophisticated cleaning equipment for decontamination and rising patient-to-patient infection transmission during flexible endoscopy procedures is propelling the demand. In 2016, The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) reported the transmission of hepatitis C virus during colonoscopy procedure in two patients due to improper endoscope reprocessing. Awareness regarding such cases is expected to fuel the product demand.

Regional Insights: Disposable Endoscopes Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019. Increasing incidence of nosocomial infections in hospitals owing to contaminated equipment, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer is propelling the demand and adoption of disposable endoscopes in this region. For instance, the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, reported more than 1.7 million new cancer cases in the U.S. which is anticipated to boost the demand of single-use endoscopes

Rising FDA approvals, availability of technologically advanced products, and high healthcare spending are the factors driving the growth of the North America market. For instance, in December 2019, EXALT Model D Single-use Duodenoscope introduced by Boston Scientific gained FDA 510(k) clearance. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of disposable endoscopes is leading to higher adoption among healthcare professionals in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing number of product approvals, growing nosocomial infections, and lack of proper reprocessing procedures are driving the regional growth. For instance, In November 2019, FDA gave clearance to The Pentax Medical Video ED34-i10T2 Duodenoscope which is installed with a disposable elevator piece to reduce the parts needed to be cleaned and reprocessed between uses. In 2016, with reference to the article published in the Open Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, healthcare-related infections were anticipated to be twenty times higher in developing countries than in developed countries.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Disposable Endoscopes Market

New product developments to cater to the multiple application areas is the most notable strategy adopted by these market participants. Of all the market participants Ambu A/S is significantly increasing its product offering, therefore, in the next 3-4 years, Ambu A/S is poised to become one of the largest market participants. Some of the prominent players in the disposable endoscopes market include:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights, Inc. has segmented the global disposable endoscopes market report on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2027)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

