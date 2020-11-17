Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drug Delivery Devices market.

The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 104.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing adoption of advanced technology for effectively delivering the drug on the target site is expected to drive the overall market growth. Moreover, usage of these drug delivery devices reduces the chances of side effects by optimizing the drug presence at the target site. This helps in minimizing the dose and associated side effects. In addition, this helps in reducing the overall product price by reducing the amount of active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Increasing demand for novel drug delivery devices is expected to increase the R&D in the field. Major market players are continuously engaged in strategic alliances to develop advanced technology for various applications. In January 2019, AstraZeneca collaborated with Aptamer Group, a biotechnology company for exploring its technology to develop a novel drug delivery device for kidney. In addition, rising adoption of drug delivery devices in home-care settings is increasing the accessibility of these devices for patients.

Pertaining to the demand growth, various companies are developing patient-friendly drug delivery devices and other market players are acquiring these companies to expand their portfolio. In October 2019, Aptar Pharma acquired Noble International and its training drug delivery devices. Noble International developed patient-centric advanced drug delivery training devices such as prefilled syringes and auto-injectors. This acquisition will help patients to properly administer medications through advanced drug delivery devices.

Ongoing studies include technological advancements in drug delivery devices to make it more patient-friendly, accessible, and accurate. In line with this, players are continuously researching new technologies and are developing advanced drug delivery devices. In October 2019, Phillips-Medisize, now the subsidiary of Molex Company, announced that they are going to launch a combination and an electronic enabled wearable drug delivery device. Currently, the product combines two-day, single-use, disposable technology for subcutaneous drug delivery and is currently in the post-phase three development stage. Moreover, the company has already submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with key data in support. The launch of this product is expected in the second half of 2020. In addition, advancement in polymer science is also contributing toward the advancement in drug delivery devices. The development of such unique polymers will enhance the accuracy of drug delivery by the devices. Therefore, development of technologically advanced drug delivery devices is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Despite the advantages and advancements associated with these drug delivery devices, certain challenges are expected to impede the market growth. The major challenge faced with this drug delivery device is its inefficiency in delivering poorly soluble drugs. Moreover, other bioavailability hurdles of poorly soluble drugs are also expected to impact market growth. In addition, these drug delivery devices may release uncontrolled drugs on the infection site which can later lead to other side effects such as infections and allergies.

Route of Administration Insights

Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, inhalation, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, and others. Other routes of administration include subcutaneous, intradermal, and intravenous. The oral route of administration held the largest share in 2019 and looks set to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The oral drug delivery system includes a wide range of dosage forms including tablets, capsules, syrups, solutions, and suspensions. This segment also includes drug delivery products such as films and tablets. The oral route is the preferred route of administration in terms of safety, ease of use, cost, and drug stability. Inhalation drug delivery systems are preferred in cases of pulmonary conditions such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Factors such as growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and technological advancement of devices used for inhalation delivery such as nebulizers and inhalers are expected to propel the growth of this segment.

The injectable route of administration is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Advancements in injectable drug delivery systems, such as the introduction of prefilled syringes and pen injectors, have increased the demand in the past few years. In addition, development of materials for syringes such as polymers, which are inert toward most of the chemicals, is driving the market growth.

Application Insights: Drug Delivery Devices Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurology, and others. Others include endocrine disorders and ophthalmic disorders. Drug delivery devices in the field of diabetes held the largest share in the market in 2019. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. For instance, as per American Diabetes Association (ADA), 34.2 million Americans had diabetes in 2018, out of which 26.8 million were diagnosed and 7.3 million were undiagnosed. Therefore, an increasing number of diagnosed diabetes cases is expected to contribute toward the adoption of drug delivery devices in the field of diabetes.

The oncology segment held a significant share in the market and looks set to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe. In 2018, around 1.7 million new cases were diagnosed in the U.S. Two types of drug delivery systems majorly used in oncology are liposomal and albumin nanoparticle drug delivery devices.

The Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinsons disorder, Alzheimers disease, Hunters syndrome, and brain tumor is expected to increase the segment growth over the forecast period. Therefore, to enhance the treatment of these neurological disorders, new drug delivery devices are being developed for CNS based on rational drug design and using receptor-ligand interaction for understanding the appropriateness of drug delivery on the site.

Vehicles Insights: Drug Delivery Devices Market

Based on the vehicle, the drug delivery devices market is segmented into hydrogel, micelle, dendrimer, nanoparticle, liposomes, scaffold, niosomes, and mesoporous material. The liposome is the most commonly used drug delivery vehicle. The advantages associated with this vehicle are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment. This liposome drug delivery vehicle is non-immunogenic, non-hemolytic, and non-toxic. Moreover, it is biodegradable and biocompatible and is designed for avoiding clearance mechanisms such as renal clearance, reticuloendothelial system, and chemical or enzymatic inactivation.

Hydrogels held a significant share in 2019 mainly due to its porosity and compatibility with an aqueous environment, which makes it an attractive drug delivery vehicle. In addition, these hydrogels can be molded into various forms such as microparticles, slabs, nanoparticles, films, and coatings, which in turn are expected to increase its adoption for various applications. The physical properties of hydrogels also act as an advantage for sustained drug release to the site. Therefore, controlled drug delivery by this vehicle is expected to propel the growth of the segment.

Nanoparticle drug delivery vehicle is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing investigation and research on nanoparticles as a drug delivery vehicle is expected to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Nanoparticles are considered to be a promising drug delivery vehicle for several applications. Various hydrophobic and hydrophilic blocks are being used for preparing polymeric nanoparticles, which in turn makes them capable to encapsulate both hydrophobic and hydrophilic drugs. Moreover, its structure also helps in binding macromolecules such as antibodies, nucleic acids, and proteins. Therefore, the growing development and usage of nanoparticle drug delivery vehicles is expected to increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

End-use Insights: Drug Delivery Devices Market



Based on end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers/clinics, home care settings, and others. Others include research centers, universities, and institutes. Hospitals held the largest share in 2019 mainly due to increasing cases of cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. Patients admitted in the hospital with various disorders require different drugs for treatment for which various drug delivery devices are used. However, hospital-acquired infection is expected to impact the adoption of drug delivery devices in hospitals, which in turn may decline the segment growth during the forecast period.

Diagnostic centers also held a significant share in the market in 2019. Various diagnostic centers are focusing on developing and adopting novel drug delivery devices for delivering drugs accurately. Center for Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine (CDDN) is focusing on capturing existing expert knowledge both scientifically and technically in biomedical science research and material for creating nanomedicine program and interdisciplinary drug delivery. Moreover, the main mission of the center is to understand the efficiency and safety of various drugs and to develop innovative methods for drug delivery.

The home care settings segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are growing hospital-acquired infections, high-cost, and longer wait time in hospitals. This, in turn, is increasing the trend of self-administration and hence is resulting in increased treatments in-home care settings in comparison to hospitals and other diagnostic centers.

Regional Insights: Drug Delivery Devices Market

North America held the largest share in the market largely due to the presence of major players in the region and growing adoption of drug delivery devices. Moreover, increasing awareness in the region regarding the advantages of drug delivery devices is also expected to increase market growth in the region. In addition, growing product approval in countries such as the U.S. is also expected to contribute toward market growth. In March 2019, Aptar Pharma received the U.S. FDA approval for nasal drug delivery device.

Europe region held a significant share in 2019 and looks set to grow at a moderate rate. Developed economies and favorable regulatory procedures are some of the principal factors providing huge opportunities for the major market players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to high economic growth in the region. Moreover, a large patient pool in countries like Japan, China, and India is also leading to adoption of drug delivery devices by various end-users. In addition, in Japan, different types of drug delivery devices are coming in usage for delivering specific types of drugs. In December 2019, YpsoMate autoinjector entered the Japanese market for accurate delivery of Teribone drug. Therefore, growing adoption of advanced drug delivery devices in the region is expected to increase market growth during the forecast period.

Drug Delivery Devices Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature with many global as well as local players present in the market.

Market players are forming strategic alliances in the form of collaborations and partnerships to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, DelSiTech and Bayer signed a collaboration and technology license agreement for developing innovative delivery technology in the field of ophthalmology. Similarly, in December 2016, SMC Ltd. announced that it has acquired Oval Medical Technologies Ltd. for expanding the product portfolio by adding the latters advanced autoinjectors. Therefore, growing alliances for the development of drug delivery devices is expected to increase the overall market growth.

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

