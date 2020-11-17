Global 5G Smart Antenna Market Research 2020 Focusing on Key Companies, Development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue & Forecast to 2027

5G Smart Antenna Market – Introduction

5G network is expected to improve wireless communication in many aspects such as enhanced mobile services, greater scalability for IoT (Internet of Things) systems, and reliable communication for mission critical applications

5G provides users with a better experience and enables massive connectivity between people, between machines, and between people and machines. For this fast connection, fast antennas are required for easy communication of data and information.

5G antennas require faster data speeds. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 1Gbit/s has been set as the standard data transfer rate

Increased Speed to Drive Global 5G Smart Antenna Market

5G smart antennas offer faster mobile broadband speed and extensive data transfer. It opens up new opportunities for retailers with the potential to reach speed of 10Gbps with minimal latency and pervasive connectivity.

Manufacturers continuously engaged in developing smart antennas to fulfill the growing needs of consumers using 5G network, equally contributes to the growth of the 5G smart antenna market

Increasing Application of 5G Smart Antennas in Automotive Industry

With the implementation of 5G networks, issues related to traffic congestion and collisions are likely to be sorted through 5G smart antennas used in vehicles

5G smart antennas enable direct vehicle to vehicle communication by surpassing the network to avoid traffic congestions and any delays. 5G network is expected to increase the communication between vehicles and city infrastructures.

These applications of 5G smart antennas in the 5G network is anticipated to aid the growth of the 5G smart antenna market

North America to Lead the Global 5G Smart Antenna Market

In terms of region, the global 5G smart antenna market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to hold significant share of the global 5G smart antenna market during the forecast period. It is estimated to be followed by Europe due to increasing automotive applications in the region.

The 5G smart antenna market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, led by growth in various applications. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. Middle East & Africa and South America offer high potential for the 5G smart antenna market.

Key Players in Global Market

Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the rising demand for 5G smart antennas. Key players operating in the global 5G smart antenna market include:

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Keysight Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

National Instruments

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market – Segmentation

The global 5G smart antenna market can be segmented based on:

Application

Region

Global 5G Smart Antenna Market, by Application

Based on application, the 5G smart antenna market can be classified into:

Mobile Phones

Connected Vehicles

Factory Automation

IoT services

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

