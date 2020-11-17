Freight Forwarding Market 2027 Global Analysis by Key Players – Bollor© Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH

“Freight Forwarding Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Freight forwarding is the management and forwarding of shipments from origin to the final destination. A variety of modes of transportation can be utilized by a carrier to transfer these shipments, such as air, rail, road, and sea. High demand for low-cost shipping and growing global cross-border shipments are propelling the growth of the freight forwarding market.

Growth in international trade volumes coupled with the rising number of trade agreements, especially in the emerging economies is a key factor driving the freight forwarding market growth. Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector and other integrated services offered by freight forwarders such as packaging, insurance, documentation, and others also influence the growth of the freight forwarding market. Further, the increasing trend of intermodal freight transportation will further boost the freight forwarding market growth in the near future.

Companies Mentioned:

Bollor© Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

DSV Panalpina A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global freight forwarding market is segmented on the basis of service, mode of transportation, business function, end-user. On the basis of service the market is segmented as packaging, documentation, transportation and warehousing, VAS (value-added services). On the basis of mode of transportation the market is segmented as air, sea, road, rail. On the basis of business function the market is segmented as B2C, B2B. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as manufacturing, retail and FMCG, healthcare, consumer appliances, textile, others.

The report Freight Forwarding Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented type, application and region, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Freight Forwarding market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Freight Forwarding” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Freight Forwarding” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Freight Forwarding” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Freight Forwarding” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Freight Forwarding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

