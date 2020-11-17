Chipless RFID Market Growth Factors & Professional In-Depth Analysis 2027 | Alien Technology, Applied Wireless RFID, ZIH Corp, GlobeRanger & Invengo Technology

Chipless Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) has become one of the most innovative and rapidly growing technologies expected to replace the optical barcode due to its large data carrying capacity, adaptability in application and flexibility in its working during the forecast period. Chipless tags are generally referred as RFID tags that do not comprise a silicon chip. RFID systems have been successfully applied in areas of transportation, healthcare, supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics. Growing adoption of Chipless RFID technology in manufacturing, supply chain, and healthcare are the primary factors driving the growth of the global market.

The List of Companies

1. Alien Technology

2. SATO VICINITY PTY LTD.

3. Applied Wireless RFID

4. CAEN RFID S.r.l.

5. ZIH Corp

6. Avery Dennison Corporation

7. GlobeRanger

8. Mojix Inc.

9. GAO RFID Inc.

10. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more.

Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Chipless RFID market globally. This report on ‘Chipless RFID Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

However, an increase in the cost of RFID tags due to its main component that is Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) hindering the growth of the global chipless RFID market. The reports cover key market developments in the Chipless RFID as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global chipless RFID market based on by component, type, frequency and application. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

