GDPR Software and Tools Market Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis 2026

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a data protection reform which came into force in May 2016 and is mandatorily applicable from 25th May 2018 across the European Union (EU). EU citizens have gained more control over their personal data with the GDPR regulation. The GDPR regulation is applicable to all organizations operating in member states of the European Union and also to those organizations which are located outside the European Union but are selling goods and services to enterprises and customers in the EU.

Therefore, globally, all multinational companies have to abide by the GDPR compliance. GDPR rules apply to controllers and processors, so cloud is also not exempted from enforcement. Data which is considered personal under the GDPR framework include photos, name, address, and other sensitive data such as biometric data, sexual orientation, genetic data, etc.

The impact of GDPR on business is related to how companies process, store, and secure data of EU citizens. GDPR regulation is expected to impact different departments of companies such as product development, human resource, and sales & marketing. Therefore, companies are streamlining their business operations in compliance to GDPR reforms.

Companies such as Facebook Inc., Google Inc., and Apple Inc. have already rolled out several features in their products that helps the user base to control their data. Major sectors most affected by GDPR include telecommunication, FinTech, social networking, and cloud computing. Operational failure of GDPR leads to adverse scrutiny of technology.

The global GDPR software and tools market can be segmented based on type, component, deployment type, and region. In terms of type, the GDPR software and tools market can be bifurcated into data controllers and data processors. Based on component, the GDPR software and tools market can be categorized into software/tools and services. Services segment accounts for largest share in the GDPR software and tools market. Software/tools segment is further segmented into compliance software, security tools, assessment, data governance and management tools, and user consent tools.

Based on region, the global GDPR software and tools market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Europe accounts for largest share in the GDPR software and tools market. Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period as well.