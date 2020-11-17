Massive Growth of Drone Package Delivery Market by 2027 Leading Players Like FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Boeing, DHL International GmbH

The Global drone package delivery market will emerge CAGR in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The rapid development of e-commerce change in consumer demand changed from singularization and standardization to differentiation and personalization. These changes have put forward higher requirements for logistics services.

Leading Drone Package Delivery Market Players:

Amazon.com, Inc., FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., Zipline, Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flytrex, Workhorse Group Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, and Airbus SAS

Companies rely on the Internet and use advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence to deeply integrate online services, offline experiences, and modern logistics into new retail models. Under this model, enterprises will generate many smart logistics needs, such as using consumer data to rationally optimize the inventory layout, achieve zero inventory, and use efficient networks to resolve possible reverse logistics correctly.

Based on range, the global Drone Package Delivery market attributed to Short <25 Kilometers, Long >25 Kilometers. The short<25 Kilometers segment has dominated the market share of the global drone package delivery market. The drones can travel 25 kilometers on a single charge and can be delivered immediately after purchasing the product online. The demand for the immediate delivery of products and packaging such as pharmaceuticals and food are growing.

