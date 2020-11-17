The Cell Free Protein Expression Market To Grow On A Digital Transformational Note With 6%

Market Report Summary

Market – Cell Free Protein Expression Market

Market Value – US$ 268.4 Million in 2024

Market CAGR Value – 6 % in 2024

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global cell free protein expression market in its upcoming report titled, “Cell Free Protein Expression Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. In terms of revenue, the global cell free protein expression market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period owing to various factors, on which PMR offers detailed insights and forecasts.

Global cell free protein expression market dynamics

The primary factors fuelling demand for cell free protein expression market are increasing R&D outsourcing by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, declining R&D productivity and patent cliff sales drop leading to increasing research intensity in the pharmaceutical sector and increasing expenditure on biosimilar development.

Company Profiles

New England Biolabs

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Takara Bio Company

CellFree Sciences Co.,Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Promega Corporation

Bioneer corporation

Cube biotech

biotechrabbit GmbH

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Other factors driving cell free protein expression market are a growing demand for simple and efficient protein production methods, contamination free approach and increasing focus on production of mammalian cell free lysate due to drug discovery.

One of the major bottleneck in the cell free protein expression market is the low protein production volumes in the process. This limitation makes cell free protein expression unsuitable for large industrial applications and is generally preferred in small R&D processes. However, efforts are being made to overcome this constraint and make it a preferred expression system in industrial settings.

Global cell free protein expression market forecast

The market is segmented based on product type, application, expression mode, end users, and region. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into E. coli cell-free protein expression system, rabbit reticulocytes cell-free protein expression system, wheat germ cell-free protein expression system, insect cells cell-free protein expression system, mammalian cell-free protein expression system, and consumables (labelling tags, vectors).

Mammalian cell-free protein expression system segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of mammalian cell lysate in humanized proteomic and biologics study. The segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Wheat germ cell-free protein expression system is also anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The rapidly increasing demand for simpler, rapid and efficient protein production methods is boosting the cell-free protein expression market in research and development field.

The market has been segmented based on major applications such as enzyme engineering, protein labelling, protein-protein interaction, and protein purification. The protein-protein interaction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period due to increasing number of proteomic studies. The simple presentation of cell-free protein expression system makes it easier to integrate them into high throughput platforms for efficient biologics and proteomics studies.

Cell-free protein expression systems allow protein screening without necessitating a gene-cloning step thus enabling an accelerated process/product development pipelines which makes up for attractive opportunity for market players.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into biotechnological companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic/research institutes. The academic/research institutes is anticipated to account for the highest market share over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.1% due to vast research applications in the protein libraries generation for functional genomic studies, customized drug development studies, and the expression of virus-like particles, among many other applications.

This report assesses trends, that drive growth of each segment on the global as well as regional levels, and offers potential takeaways, that could prove substantially useful to biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies who wish to enter into the cell free protein expression market.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the cell free protein expression market with maximum market share in 2016. North America and Europe collectively, are expected to account for more than 65% of the total cell free protein expression market share in terms of value in 2016. Among emerging markets, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, due to increase in the research and development expenditure in the region.