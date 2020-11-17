Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Dryer Market

Global Gas Dryer Market: Introduction

Gas dryer is a high-performance, energy-efficient equipment used for drying cleaned and washed clothes & apparel. It is also known as tumble dryer as it consists of a rotating drum which is called tumbler. Growing number of laundromat service providers is increasing the usage of cloth dryers. The global gas dryer market is segmented based on product type, capacity, price range, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Gas dryers are major household appliances which enable fast drying of clothes and absorb the moisture content from the clothes. Gas dryers are fueled by natural gas or liquid propane and generally are recommended to be installed by professional experts and technicians. Rising number of laundry services is augmenting the usage of gas dryers.

Rapid increase in number of laundry service providers to drive the global gas dryer market

Growing urbanization and rise in standard of living has positively impacted the laundromat industry. Gas dryers offer different drying levels and help to automatically set the optimum heating intensity according to the fabric type for drying purposes. Rising disposable income and increasing standard of living have changed the lifestyle of people. Growing usage of laundromat services is a major factor expected to drive the global gas dryer market in the near future.

Availability of other substitutes may hamper market growth

Adoption of gas dryers is increasing rapidly due to high-energy efficiency and lower operational costs. But several alternatives such as electric dryers and washing machines can hamper the growth of the gas dryer market. People prefer washing machines, as dryers are space consuming. Availability of other low cost alternatives is anticipated to create hurdles in the growth of the global gas dryer market. Moreover, higher installation and maintenance cost, higher cost compared to electric dryers, special fittings, and need for gas line installation are the major factors resulting in lower preference for gas dryers.

North America to Lead the Global Gas Dryer Market

In terms of region, the global gas dryer market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa

The gas dryer market in Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. North America comprises Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The gas dryer market in Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The South America gas dryer market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for gas dryers followed by Europe during the years 2020 to 2030, due to increase in number of laundromat and dry cleaning services in the regions.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market

