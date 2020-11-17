Blown Film Extrusion LinesMarket Global Industry Size, Segment By Key Companies, Types & Applications And Forecast To 2026

Blown Film Extrusion Lines Market is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.

Blown Film Extrusion Lines is the machines used in the blown film extrusion process.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro

Blown Film Extrusion Lines Breakdown Data by Type

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other

Blown Film Extrusion Lines Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags

Other

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Blown Film Extrusion Lines 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Blown Film Extrusion Lines 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 842.1 million in 2019. The market size of Blown Film Extrusion Lines 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

