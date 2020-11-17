Betulanonaprenol Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Global Betulanonaprenol Market: Introduction

The betulanonaprenol is a natural product that is mainly extracted from solanaceous crops such as tobacco, potato, eggplant, tomato, and pepper plants. It is the waxy solid in white color with having a melting point of 33~42.5 degree centigrade. The Betulanonaprenol is soluble in several types of organic solvents but insoluble in water. Tobacco contains the relatively high amount of betulanonaprenol approx. 0.3 to 0.5%. The betulanonaprenol is extracted through tobacco into many stages. Moreover, the Yunnan tobacco contains generally a range of 0.5-0.8% of betulanonaprenol. The betulanonaprenol is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry for the synthesis of coenzyme Q10, vitamin K2, and other drugs. Also, high-purity betulanonaprenol can be directly applicable as a clinical drug for usage with the clinical applications such as liver treatment damage, anti-heart failure, and adjuvant treatment of cancer.

Global Betulanonaprenol Market: Dynamics

The key factor such as increasing investments in research and development to discover cancer treatment solutions will help to push the demand growth of global betulanonaprenol market over the forecast period. The macro-economic factors such as increasing healthcare spending by key countries government, high growth in global tobacco production and growing countries economic growth such as China, India, and Indonesia will help to slight push in global betulanonaprenol market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, robust growth in the pharmaceutical industry will be one of the key driving factors for the global betulanonaprenol market during the forecast period owing to produce medicine to increase the body’s immune systems. The key restraining factor such as stringent government regulation to produce tobacco and high labor cost in European countries may hinder the global betulanonaprenol market growth during the forecast period.

Global Betulanonaprenol Market: Segmentation

The global betulanonaprenol market can be segmented on the basis of product type, source type, application, and regions.

Based on product type, the global betulanonaprenol market is segmented as:

90% Solanesol

95% Solanesol

Based on Source type, the global betulanonaprenol market is segmented as:

Tobacco Plants

Potato Plants

Tomato Plants

Eggplant

Pepper Plants.

Based on applications type, the global betulanonaprenol market is segmented as:

Coenzyme Q10

Vitamin K2

Others

The tobacco plants segment is expected to account high market value share in the global betulanonaprenol market during the forecast period due to high volume extraction of betulanonaprenol from tobacco products. On the other hand, coenzyme Q10 segment accounts the highest market value share in global betulanonaprenol market attributed to the high demand growth of betulanonaprenol in U.S., China, Japan, Australia, and European countries such as Italy, Germany, and France.

Global Betulanonaprenol Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographies, the global betulanonaprenol market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). Among above-mentioned regions, North America is estimated to account significant value share in the global betulanonaprenol market during the forecast period due to high consumptions of betulanonaprenol for new cancer drugs development across the region. Furthermore, with high production (more than 8000KT) of tobacco in China will fuel the overall global betulanonaprenol market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the application of betulanonaprenol in synthesis of CoQ10 has drawn prodigious attention from the European pharmaceutical industry with the associated findings being continuously occurred in several publication processes including; able to promote the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and oxidative phosphorylation synthesis; can be used as the cell metabolism and respiration activator; used to increase the body’s immune system and many others. Moreover, with increasing usage of betulanonaprenol to prepare the anti-cancer drugs and diabetes therapeutic agents will take the global betulanonaprenol market towards significant growth over the forecast period. In addition, As Japan and U.S. are one of the key drug producing countries which will create the significant opportunity for global betulanonaprenol market players.

Global Betulanonaprenol Market: Prominent Players

The prominent players of the global betulanonaprenol market are Zhejiang Yixin Pharmaceutical, ExtRx, Merck KGaA, MolPort, Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology Co.Ltd., TCI America, Aurora Fine Chemicals, Amadis Chemical, and other key market players.