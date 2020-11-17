2 Methylacetoacetanilide Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2028

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market: Introduction and Need of the Product:

2-Methylacetoacetanilide is also known as o-Acetoaceto-toluidide or AAOT. The IUPAC name of the chemical is N-(2-methoxyphenyl)-3-oxobutanamide. Its chemical formula is C11H13NO3. The chemical is widely recognized to be used as an intermediate in the synthesis of pigment orange 1 and yellow 9, 14, 16, and 174. These pigments are used to produce paint, inks, stationery products, coloring of fiber, resin, rubber, paper, leather, etc. However, there are no direct uses of 2-Methylacetoacetanilide have been observed in any consumer product. Some of the pigment manufacturers in the global market states that approximately 0.09% excess volume of 2-Methylacetoacetanilide is used in the chemical synthesis of pigments. The chemical is stable to hydrolysis in water at pH value of 7, 4, and 9. No adverse health effect has been observed by the use of 2-Methylacetoacetanilide in any consumer product. However, it is harmful if ingested orally or inhaled by an individual. It should be noted that the consumer exposure to this chemical is very limited due to its little usage in any commercial product. The melting point of 2-Methylacetoacetanilide is 104-106 degree centigrade and boiling point is approximately 326.97-degree centigrade. The safe storage condition for the chemical is below +30 degree centigrade. 2-Methylacetoacetanilide is also used as an intermediate in the manufacturing process of agrochemicals.

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market: Market Dynamics

It is observed that the chemical is produced in six major countries which include Germany, U.S., India, Japan, China, and Switzerland. Among these countries, Japan and China are the largest producers of the 2-Methylacetoacetanilide. It is produced by a chemical reaction process in a closed system. It is distributed in white or off white powder form or wet-solid form which is packaged in 20-25 kg plastic or paper bags. Recently, 2-Methylacetoacetanilide has significantly gained importance to be used as an intermediate to produce agro-chemicals. The demand is expected to grow at a good CAGR value owing to high growth in demand for ink, toner, and colorant products, during the forecast period. The chemical is expected to find new applications in different end-use industries. Some of the restraints observed in the market is the storage conditions of the chemical which makes it very difficult to manage efficient product flow in a supply chain.

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market: Market Segmentation:

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market Segmentation: By Chemical use

Intermediates

Pigments

Other Uses

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market Segmentation: By End Use

Agricultural Products

Ink, Toner, Colorant Products,

Paint & Coatings

Plastic & Rubber Products

Others

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market: Regional Overview:

On the basis of region, the 2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America and Europe lead the market in terms of consumption due to the large manufacturing base of inks and colorants in the regions. The demand for 2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) is expected to grow continuously due to increasing consumption of the ink, colorants, and agrochemicals globally. In Asia-Pacific, China and Japan are the largest producers of the 2-Methylacetoacetanilide chemical. However, China followed by India leads in terms of consumption of this chemical in the Asia-Pacific region. MEA and Latin America region also offer untapped growth opportunities in the market.

2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the 2-Methylacetoacetanilide (AAOT) market are Tokyo Chemical Industry, Anhui Royal Chemical Co., Ltd., Meryer Co., Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, PI Chemicals Ltd., Finetech Industry Limited, 3B Pharmachem (Wuhan) International Co., Ltd., Angene Chemical Company, A&J Pharmtech CO., LTD., Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC, abcr GmbH, AK Scientific, Inc., Aurum Pharmatech LLC, OXCHEM CORPORATION, Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.