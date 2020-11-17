Impact Of Covid-19 on Cannabis Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

“
Overview for “Cannabis Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
Cannabis Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024
The study of Cannabis market is a compilation of the market of Cannabis broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Cannabis industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.
Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Cannabis industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.
Key players in the global Cannabis market covered in Chapter 4:
GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
mCig Inc.
STENOCARE
MedMen
Canopy Growth Corporation
VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Aphria Inc.
Cannabis Science Inc.
Cannabis Sativa, Inc.
Tikun Olam
Cronos Group Inc.
Tilray Inc.
Terra Tech Corp.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Maricann Group Inc.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cannabis market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
CBD
THC
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cannabis market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Medicinal
Recreational
Industrial
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
For a global outreach, the Cannabis study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.
Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:
Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions
Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share
Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.
However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Cannabis Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Cannabis Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Cannabis Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Cannabis Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Cannabis Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 Medicinal Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Recreational Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Industrial Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Cannabis Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”