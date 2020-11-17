Calcium Silicate Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Calcium silicate, also known as calcium orthosilicate, is a white powder derived from diatomaceous earth and limestone. It is obtained by reacting calcium oxide and silica in various ratios. Calcium silicate possesses properties such as high physical water absorption and low bulk density. Due to these special physical characteristics calcium silicate has several applications in the construction sector. It is also used as a food additive in the food processing industry.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9503

Calcium silicate is segmented based on end-use application into insulation material, sealant, and food additive. It is used as a raw material in the production of low-density building material products, which are employed in high temperature insulation and fire-resistive material applications. Calcium silicate is used to produce fire-proofing materials due to its passiveness toward fire. Cladding is the most extensively used fire-proofing material prepared by calcium silicate. Calcium silicate is used as an alternative to asbestos as it has high-temperature insulating property. Calcium silicate is often used in the insulation of industrial grade equipment and pipes. Sodium silicate when applied on cured concrete chemically reacts with calcium hydroxide to form calcium silicate hydrate, which seals the pores, if available, creating an impermeable surface. Calcium silicate is used as an anti-caking agent and antacid in the food industry. Demand for high-temperature insulating materials is expected to increase due to industrial development, thus boosting the market for calcium silicate. Growth in the construction sector has bolstered demand for calcium silicate as it is the major end-user of calcium silicate. Calcium silicate used in manufacturing of fireproofing materials is employed across a wide range of end use applications such as commercial construction, residential construction, industrial construction, marine, aerodynamic, etc. Usage of calcium silicate as an anti-caking agent has boosted growth in the food and beverages industry, thus creating potential opportunities for the calcium silicate market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-strong-growth-for-gummy-vitamins-market-rising-elderly-population-promises-a-robust-6-0-cagr-during-2019-2029–301017047.html

The global calcium silicate market is segmented into regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% share of the global calcium silicate market followed by Europe and North America. Application of calcium silicate in tiles, bricks, and cement is driving growth in the construction sector. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel demand for calcium silicate during the forecast period. Construction and infrastructural development in growing economies such as China and India is estimated to drive demand for calcium silicate in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

Request for Custom Research at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9503

Global demand for calcium silicate is expected to witness strong growth in the near future, thereby offering significant market opportunities to producers. Increasing demand for calcium silicate has compelled producers to undertake expansion and acquisition of projects to meet global demand. Numerous producers are shifting their plants to countries such as China and India due to various factors such as low raw material and labor costs. Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are projected to be key market drivers. This, in turn, would propel demand for calcium silicate in the next few years. Low raw material availability and price volatility are factors likely to affect the market growth.

The market is highly diversified due to presence of numerous companies across the globe. Companies operating in the global market include American Elements, Promat, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Isolite Corporation, Pyrotek, Zircar, Chaitanya Chemicals, Skamol A/S, and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9503