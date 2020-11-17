Impact Of Covid 19 On Social Gaming Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2029

“

Overview for “Social Gaming Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



The global Social Gaming market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Social Gaming from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Social Gaming market.

Activision Blizzard

Aeria Games

Behaviour Interactive

Booyah

CrowdStar

DeNA

Electronic Arts

Etermax

Gameloft

Kabam

King Digital Entertainment

Peak Games

Playdom

Renren

Renren Inc.

RockYou

Rovio Entertainment

Social Point

Supercell

Tencent

TinyCo

Wooga

Zynga

by-product types

Advertisements

Lead Generation

Virtual Goods

Others-types

by-applications

Age 13-18 Users

Age 19-25 Users

Age 26-35 Users

Age 36-45 Users

Age 46+ Users

Others-apps

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

by-regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional scope can be customized

