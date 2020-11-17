Impact Of Covid 19 On Casino and Gaming Market 2020 Industry Challenges Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2029

“

Overview for “Casino and Gaming Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.



The global Casino and Gaming market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Casino and Gaming from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Casino and Gaming market.

888 Holdings PLC

Ameristar Casinos

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfair Online Casino Games

Betsson AB

Boyd Gaming

Caesars Entertainment

City of Dreams Manila

Crown Limited

Delaware Park

Galaxy Entertainment Group

Genting Malaysia

GVC Holdings PLC

Hard Rock Jobs

Kindred Group PLC

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Las Vegas Sands

Melco Crown Entertainment

MGM Resorts

Paddy Power

Penn National Gaming

Pinnacle Entertainment

SJM Holdings

Sky Betting and Gaming

Station Casinos

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill

Wynn Resorts

by-product types

Casino Games/Slots

Sportsbetting

Poker

Lottery

Bingo

Others-types

by-applications

Offline Casino Gaming

Online Casino Gaming

Others-apps

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

by-regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional scope can be customized

